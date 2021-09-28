New Hulu Series Already Renewed for Season 2 After Becoming Hulu’s Most-Watched Comedy

Hulu’s brand new star-studded comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, has officially been renewed for Season 2. Deadline reported the exciting news this month and added that it comes after Hulu revealed the show now holds the title of being the most-watched Original comedy on premiere day. It is also the most-watched comedy across all streaming-video-on-demand titles ever on the streaming service.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three strangers connected by living in the same New York City apartment building but find camaraderie in their mutual love of true crime podcasts. After one of their neighbors winds up dead, the trio suspects his death was not the easily closable case the police find it to be, so they set out to investigate themselves and use the opportunity to create their own true-crime podcast. All is not as it seems, however, and the three new friends soon find their bond tested in ways that leave fans chuckling and wondering what mysteries might be around the next hallway.

Well, looks like we'll be dealing with this trio for another season. I'm sure MOST of you are thrilled! #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/NlXhOYvkOB — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 14, 2021

In addition to Martin, Short and Gomez, Only Murders in the Building also stars Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez. Nathan Lane and Tina Fey appear in recurring roles, and musical icon Sting also appeared in the first few episodes. Martin co-created and wrote the show with John Hoffman, from a story idea by Martin.

“Only Murders in the Building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals,” said ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals President Craig Erwich. “Steve, John and Dan have created a uniquely captivating and entertaining series. The audience’s response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure.”

Hoffman added, “Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection. To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more.”