New Horror Movie Streaming Service Has Loads of Throwbacks Available for Free

A new streaming service is helping viewers check titles off their Halloween binge lists for free. With spooky season finally here, the newly launched Kino Cult, a free streaming service launched by film distributor Kino Lorber, is offering subscribers a library packed to the brim with hundreds of hours of horror titles, including both recent releases and horror classics.

Available at kinokult.com, the ad-supported streaming service is completely free and gives viewers access to hundreds of titles, like the recently added A Girl Walks Alone At Night, A Town Called Panic, Let the Corpses Tan, and Vanishing Waves. The library also includes classics like Black Sunday, Black Sabbath, and Metropolis, as well as documentaries including The Atomic Café, In Search of Dracula, and The Showman. Other film categories on the platform are ’70s and ’80s Flashback, Drive-In Favorites, Occult, Hardboiled Horror, Crime and Suspense, and Mod Love, meaning there’s a little bit of something for every lover of the horror genre.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber, Kino Kult’s library was “built over 40 years” and streams “the darkest thrills of visionary midnight cinema to fans at home.” Lorber said in a statement to Variety that with the vast library and their label partners, the service has “enormous potential to hyper serve genre audiences, the most passionate of all film lovers, with a selection of both new and rare films that they can’t find anywhere else, in incandescent HD.” Kino Kult, according to Lorber, allows people without the privilege of “a great repertory theater” to access “the kind of curated cult gems we’re able to offer now for free!”

“Kino Lorber has been steadily assembling a massive library of deliciously strange cinema, and we are delighted to unveil it in one destination,” Kino Cult curator and senior VP Bret Wood added. “And this is only the beginning. Playfully curated and continually expanding, Kino Cult is a cinematic funhouse where both devoted genre fans and curious viewers will find the films they love, while getting the chance to expand their palettes toward something more exotic.”

Kino Cult is available on both web and mobile devices as well as connected TVs that have access to Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and other video-on-demand apps. Kino Kult is set to launch as a linear channel experience by the end of the year. The service, however, isn’t the only streaming service that caters to the horror genre. Popular horror-specialized service Shudder is priced at $5.99 per month, with other options including Screambox, Midnight Pulp, and Dark Matter TV. Netflix, meanwhile, is currently rolling out its own horror lineup dubbed Netflix and Chills.