Netflix and Chills 2021: Streamer Unveils Full Halloween Lineup and Schedule

Netflix is treating subscribers to more than just tricks this Halloween season. With spooky season just around the corner, the streamer in September unveiled its full 2021 Netflix and Chills schedule, a weeks-long lineup of spooky content perfect horror lovers of every age.

This year’s Netflix and Chills officially began in early September, when Netflix began releasing the first of the titles, which included Season 2 of Into the Night, the sixth and final season of Lucifer, and the already mega-popular Nightbooks. With the Friday addition of Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass set to round out the September portion of the lineup at the end of the month, the October lineup is stocked. As the countdown to Halloween 2021 begins, Netflix subscribers will be treated to “hair-raising, door-locking, keep-the-lights-on treats.” These titles include There’s Someone Inside Your House, the streamer’s adaptation of Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, Night Teeth, and even the third season of Netflix’s hit thriller You.

Of course, to view these titles and the remainder of Netflix’s October 2021 offerings, you will need a Netflix subscription. Currently, Netflix offers three subscription tiers — the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). Keep scrolling to see the complete 2021 Netflix and Chills schedule, and don’t forget to check out everything that will be leaving the streaming library in October 2021.

Summer Screams You May Have Missed – Already Streaming

The 8th Night – NETFLIX FILM

A Classic Horror Story – NETFLIX FILM

Army of the Dead – NETFLIX FILM

Awake – NETFLIX FILM

Black Summer: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blood Red Sky – NETFLIX ILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fear Street 1994 – NETFLIX FILM

Fear Street 1978 – NETFLIX FILM

Fear Street 1666 – NETFLIX FILM

Ghost Lab – NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Ashin of the North – NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen – NETFLIX FILM

The Swarm – NETFLIX FILM

Things Heard & Seen – NETFLIX FILM

The Guardian

Hotel Del Luna: Season 1

Labyrinth

Level 16

Mars Attacks!

September – Already Streaming

Sept. 8

Into the Night (Season 2)

Sept. 10

Lucifer: The Final Season

Prey

Sept. 15

Nightbooks

Sept. 16

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Sept. 17

Squid Game

Sept. 22

Intrusion

September – Upcoming Additions

Sept. 24

Midnight Mass

“From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man

“From the creator of The Killing, The Chestnut Man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery Oct. morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Next to her lies a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man – evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead – the daughter of politician Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner).”

No One Gets Out Alive

“Ambar is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she’s forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can’t escape.”

Oct. 1

Oct. 1

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

The Cave

The Devil Inside

Ghost (1990)

Till Death

Zodiac

Scaredy Cats

“On Willa Ward’s twelfth birthday, she inherits a beautiful charm necklace that belonged to her mother, who was a witch. She soon learns 2 bad witches, Wilma and Wanda are after her locket so they can have ultimate power, and she alongside her best friends Scout and Lily turn into cats to escape. They must learn to use the necklace and her witch powers to defeat the bad witches and save their town.”

Oct. 5 – Oct. 9

Oct. 5

Escape the Undertaker

“In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

Oct. 6

There’s Someone Inside Your House

“Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves. THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE is based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and written for the screen by Henry Gayden (Shazam!), directed by Patrick Brice (Creep) and produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster (The Conjuring) and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps (Stranger Things).”

Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

“Based on the best-selling book series by Adam Gidwitz, the animated series follows Hansel and Gretel as they run away from home to find better parents…or at least ones who won’t chop off their heads! As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators’ guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons and even the devil himself. As the siblings roam a forest brimming with menacing foes, they learn the true story behind the famous tales, as well as how to take charge of their destinies and create their own happily ever after. Because once upon a time, fairy tales were awesome.”

Oct. 9

Insidious: Chapter 2

Oct. 13 – Oct. 15

Oct. 13

Fever Dream

“A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.”

Oct. 15

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

“The Sharkpack gets ready for Halloween with the spooky legend of the “Fearsome Fog” – and Sharkdog must save trick-or-treating from a slimy sea monster!”

You: Season 3

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Oct. 20 – Oct. 22

Oct. 20

Night Teeth

“A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions – and their dangerous, shadowy underworld – he must fight to stay alive.”

Oct. 22

Locke & Key: Season 2

“After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens – and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

Oct. 26 – Oct. 31

Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Oct. 27

Hypnotic

“A young woman seeking self-improvement enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist, but after a handful of intense sessions, soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences.”

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2

“Nobody Sleeps In The Woods 2 is a continuation of the first Polish slasher film, based on a screenplay by Mirella Zaradkiewicz and Bartosz M. Kowalski, who also directed the film. The main character of the film is Adaś, a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie. Ignored by his colleagues and beautiful and extremely confident Wanessa, the shy boy is looking for his place in the world. In the sequel, we will also learn more about the fate of Zosia, who will show a completely new and surprising face. The film is a perverse, ironic, grotesque and bloody story about looking for love and discovering one’s own self in a world that divides us more than it unites us. It’s a slasher that will turn genre rules upside down this time. “

Oct. 31

Incident in a Ghostland