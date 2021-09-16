Iconic Horror Movies Returning to Theaters This Fall

The final days of summer are here, and with spooky season just around the corner, Fathom Events is getting ready to celebrate the season with Fright Fest 2021. Lasting from September through November, the eight-week event will bring some of the most iconic horror movies of the past back to theaters nationwide for a limited time just in time for those Halloween film binges.

This year’s Fright Fest will kick off on Sunday Sept. 26 with a night celebrating the 45th anniversary of Carrie, the 1976 Brian De Palma-directed horror film that is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. The film has become a cult classic in the decades since its release and is notably a must-watch spooky season movie. Fright Fest will continue with more nights celebrating the anniversaries of other favorite horror flicks, including The Evil Dead, Scream, and The Silence of the Lambs. There will also be several nights dedicated to Studio Ghibli Fest 2021, as well as several other popular titles returning to theaters, before Fright Fest 2021 wraps on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with Paranorman, a family-friendly viewing option.

With the start of Fright Fest just days away, you can nab tickets to view your favorite horror films in theaters at www.FrightFest.com/FrightFest and through participating cinemas’ box offices. Keep scrolling to see the full Fright Fest 2021 schedule.

‘Carrie’ 45th Anniversary, Sunday, Sept. 26 & Wednesday, Sept. 29

“Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, Carrie (Sissy Spacek) is a high school loner with no confidence, no friends… and no idea about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis. But when her psychotic mother and sadistic classmates finally go too far, the once-shy teen becomes an unrestrained, vengeance-seeking powerhouse who causes all hell to break loose in a frenzy of blood, fire, and brimstone! Piper Laurie, John Travolta, and Amy Irving are terrific in this horror classic.”

‘Dracula’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Double Feature, Saturday, Oct. 2

“Celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Universal Monsters with a special double feature of the original Dracula and Frankenstein! Plus, fans will get an exclusive tour of the Universal Studios lot!

The original Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi, launched the Hollywood horror genre and defined the iconic look and frightening character of the famed vampire. Towering ominously among the shadows of the Carpathian Mountains, Castle Dracula strikes fear in the hearts of the Transylvanian villagers below. After a naive real estate agent succumbs to the will of Count Dracula, the two head to London where the vampire hopes to stroll among respectable society by day and search for potential victims by night. The inspiration for hundreds of subsequent remakes and adaptations, this classic film directed by Tod Browning, is the signature adaptation of Bram Stoker’s story with its eerie passion, shadowy atmosphere and thrilling cinematography.

An unforgettable masterpiece, the original Frankenstein stars Boris Karloff as the screen’s most tragic and iconic monster in what many consider to be the greatest horror film ever made. Tampering with life and death, Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) pieces together salvaged body parts to bring a human monster to life. The mad scientist’s dreams are shattered by his creation’s violent rage as the monster awakens to a world in which he is unwelcome. Featuring groundbreaking makeup by Jack Pierce, director James Whale’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s masterpiece novel blends themes of horror, isolation and compassion, and remains one of the most shocking movies of all time.”

Studio Ghibli Fest 2021:’ Spirited Away’ 20th Anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 3 (dubbed in English), Monday, Oct. 4 (English subtitles), & Wednesday, Oct. 6 (dubbed in English)

“Winner of the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time.”

‘The Evil Dead’ 40th Anniversary, Thursday, Oct. 7

“The ultimate experience in grueling terror! Grindhouse Releasing and Fathom Events celebrate the 40th anniversary of Sam Raimi’s horror classic THE EVIL DEAD with an exclusive nationwide screening introduced by star Bruce Campbell.

Ash (Campbell), his girlfriend Linda (Betsy Baker), his sister Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), and couple Scotty (Hal Delrich), and Shelly (Sarah York), drive to a remote cabin in the woods for a fun getaway. While there, they find the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (aka “The Book of the Dead”), an ancient tome whose text reawakens the dead when read out loud. After unintentionally releasing a flood of evil, the five friends must fight for their lives or become possessed.”

‘Scream’ 25th Anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 10 & Monday, Oct. 11

“25 years after its theatrical debut, SCREAM remains a wildly entertaining and terrifically terrifying cinematic experience. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the film is a brilliant deconstruction of the horror genre that pays homage to the conventions of slasher films while upending them with clever twists and witty dialogue.

After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.

Fans who attend the special event will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the film featuring vintage interviews with Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and more.”

TCM Big Screen Classics Presents:’ The Silence of the Lambs’ 30th Anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 17 & Wednesday, Oct. 20

“Invite an old friend for dinner and to see this event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

When a psychopath named Buffalo Bill is murdering women and believing it takes one to know one, the FBI sends Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) to interview a demented prisoner: Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a cannibalistic psychiatrist whose fascination with the young agent is as great as his hunger for murder. As their relationship develops, Starling is forced to confront not only her own demons, but also an evil so powerful she may not have the courage to stop!”

Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: ‘Howl’s Moving Castle,’ Sunday, Oct. 24 (dubbed in English), Monday, Oct. 25 (English subtitles) & Thursday, Oct. 28 (dubbed in English)

“From director Hayao Miyazaki and the legendary Studio Ghibli, Howl’s Moving Castle is an Academy Award®-nominated acclaimed fantasy based on the novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones.

Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman. On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl’s magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl’s wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world. Featuring the voice talents of Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Billy Crystal, Blythe Danner, Emily Mortimer, and Jean Simmons.”

RiffTrax Live: ‘Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes,’ Tuesday, Oct. 26

“There’s still evil up there at the old Amityville house. A group of priests gathers to quell the demon that has long plagued this lovely five-bed, four-bath Dutch Colonial full of old-world charm and lots of curb appeal. BUT – the evil escapes! Which should have been made obvious by the movie’s title. And how does it escape? Like all evil does: by possessing a tacky floor lamp, getting sold at a garage sale and shipped to Los Angeles, where most evil household décor eventually finds a home.

Soon the demonic floor lamp begins its reign of terror in the home of an innocent family, killing pets and home repairmen, forcing children to use power tools in unsafe ways, and possessing the soul of the youngest sister Jessica, who immediately begins to act like a total jerk.

It’s up to the young priest Father Kibbler to save the family and confront the evil lamp, face-to-bulb, before more people die. Okay, more people DO die, but can Father Kibbler finally put an end to it? Join Bill (Corbett), Mike (Nelson), and Kevin (Murphy) in theaters nationwide for the perfect Halloween treat-a night with Rifftrax Live and Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes!”

‘The Call’ (The Uncut Experience), Wednesday, Oct. 27

“From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of The Call. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.

This Uncut Experience features deleted scenes and an interview with the director following the film.”

‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘The Wolf Man’ Double Feature, Saturday, Oct. 30

“Universal is celebrating the 90th Anniversary of their Classic Monsters with a special double feature of the original The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man. Plus, fans will get an exclusive tour of the Universal Studios lot!

The signature adaptation of H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man stars Claude Rains as a mysterious scientist who discovers a serum that makes him invisible. Covered by bandages and dark glasses, the scientist arrives at a small English village and attempts to hide his amazing discovery. He soon realizes, however, that the same drug which renders him invisible is slowly driving him insane and capable of committing unspeakable acts of terror. Directed by James Whale, the horror classic features groundbreaking special effects by John P. Fulton that inspired many of the techniques that are still used today.

“Even a man who is pure in heart and says his prayers by night may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms and the autumn moon is bright.” In 1941, The Wolf Man introduced the world to a new Universal movie monster and the mythology of the werewolf was redefined forever. Featuring a heartbreaking performance by Lon Chaney Jr. and groundbreaking make-up by Jack Pierce, this story of a cursed man who transforms into a deadly werewolf when the moon is full has not only become a masterpiece of the horror genre, but of all time.”

‘ParaNorman,’ Tuesday, Nov. 16

“In this comedy thriller from LAIKA, a small town comes under siege by zombies. Who can the town call? Only misunderstood local boy Norman, who is able to speak with the dead. In addition to the zombies, he’ll have to take on ghosts, witches and, worst of all, grown-ups, to save his town from a centuries-old curse. But this young ghoul-whisperer bravely summons up all that makes a hero – courage and compassion – as he finds his paranormal activities pushed to their otherworldly limits. Voice Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Elaine Stritch, Bernard Hill, Jodelle Ferland, Tempestt Bledsoe, Alex Borstein, and John Goodman. Produced by Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight. Written by Chris Butler. Directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler.

This exclusive one-day event also features a special behind-the-scenes tour of LAIKA Studios!”