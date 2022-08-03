'Stranger Things' Season 5: Everything to Know About the Final Season

All episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 are available on Netflix, and fans got their money's worth. After a season finale that was two hours and 20 minutes long, viewers are ready for Season 5 of the hit series. Collider recently spoke to The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, and they teased what fans can expect from the fifth season. "Well, I think one reason we're excited about it, we always have wanted to do an Empire Strikes Back ending, which we tried to do with four," Matt Duffer said. "Where it's the sense of loss. In an unusual, for us at least, Season 5 is going to start pedal to the metal. We're not going to do the ramp-up. There's no time. There's no normalcy, obviously, once you've reached the end of four. That's not like there's going to be time to explore our characters' love life and how is Steve's dating going? There's going to be none of that, it's just going to be going 100 miles an hour from the beginning. We have the opening scene for five mapped out. I don't know if it'll stay like that, but it's pretty wild. It's going to be intense from beginning to end with not so much ramp-up. Here's a look at everything to know about the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

It's Being Written Day 1 pic.twitter.com/9m44RkJnc3 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) August 2, 2022 It's official, Season 5 of Stranger Things is in development. The writing team for the season went to Twitter to reveal that it has begun writing the script. One person replied: "Hear me out…Eddie as Kas. Bring him back. If y'all can make Brenner survive a demogorgon attack with nothing but a tiny scar y'all can make this happen." prevnext

When Will Season 5 Be Released? The burning question for fans is when will the final season be released? The good news is fans likely won't have to wait another three years for a new season to come out, which is what it was for Season 4. But with it being the final season, 2024 might be the target year for Season 5 to start streaming on Netflix. prevnext

Is Season 5 Currently Filming? (Photo: Netflix / YouTube) As mentioned by Netflix Life, Season 5 is not in production as of this writing. Several stars of the show are working on other projects, including Mille Bobby Brown who is set to star in a new Netflix film called The Electric State. Additionally, Finn Wolfhard will star in the next Ghostbusters movie, which will be released in Dec. 2023. prevnext

A Time Jump? A time jump is possible as the actors are several years older than the teenage characters they play on the show. Ross Duffer told TV Line in June, "I'm sure we will do a time jump." "Ideally, we'd have shot (Seasons 4 and 5) back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that." prevnext

The Plot of Season 5 (Photo: Netflix) With Season 4 just ending, the synopsis of the fifth season has not been released yet. Ross Duffer told The Wrap that the executives love the plans for the final season. "We do have an outline for Season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," he said. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild." prevnext

Who Will Star in Season 5? There were some character deaths in season 4, but it's likely most of the main cast will be back, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke. There was talk online that fans will riot if Keery's character dies, so it would be a good idea to bring him back in Season 5. prevnext

How Many Episodes? (Photo: Netflix ) Based on the previous seasons, it's likely the fifth season will be at least eight episodes long. But with it being the final season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Duffer Brothers add a couple more episodes to give fans more content, and this leads to one final question. prevnext