Netflix’s ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Ending With Season 5

It was recently announced that a popular Netflix series would not be returning for another season on the streaming service. As Tor.com noted, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be ending after 5 seasons on Netflix. The news originally broke courtesy of showrunner Noelle Stevenson, who recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the series.

According to Stevenson, the team behind She-Ra and the Princesses of Power knew exactly how many episodes of the series that they had to work with. So, the news of the show ending after Season 5 did not come as a shock to them. As the showrunner explained to EW, this allowed them to be able to finish up all of their storylines as planned. The fifth, and final, season of the show is set to premiere on Netflix on May 16.

“It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen,” Stevenson told the publication about the end of the series. “The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this. I’m very happy with where we got to with this story. I’m really excited for people to see it. I hope they’ll be as happy as I am.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stevenson addressed the fact that the Season 5 premiere will come amidst the global health crisis concerning the coronavirus. According to the showrunner, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power can balance “escapism and actually dealing with the messy, complicated feelings” of being a person in the world today, making it the perfect show for this difficult period.

“I think it’s a great show to watch to both deal with your own feelings about the world, and appreciate them through a world that is very optimistic and does believe in redemption, forgiveness, and love,” Stevenson said. “We try to be as sincere about that stuff as possible without letting it ever be cheesy or provide easy solutions.”

“For us it is trying to look at our role in the world and how to be good, be strong, be brave like the characters are? I think it’s a great watch for anyone who needs to watch some magical princesses fight each for awhile, and also for people who are struggling with confusion, fear, and those messy feelings,” she continued. “Hopefully you find an outlet for those feelings here, and some comfort from them.”