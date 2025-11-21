Netflix’s No. 1 Show Right Now Stars 2 Veteran Dramatic Actors

Two veteran dramatic actors have climbed the Netflix charts with their new show.

Matthew Rhys and Claire Danes’ series The Beast in Me is No. 1 on the streaming giant in TV Shows in the U.S. as of Friday, according to Flix Patrol.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Gabe Rotter, The Beast in Me premiered on Nov. 13 with all eight episodes. The psychological thriller miniseries also stars Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales. Howard Gordon serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Rotter also serves as writer and executive producer, while Danes is an executive producer. EPs also include director Antonio Campos, Daniel Pearle, Caroline Baron, Jodie Foster, and Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross and David Kissinger for Conaco.

THE BEAST IN ME. (L to R) Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Per Netflix, the logline for The Beast in Me reads, “Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

Both Rhys and Danes are no strangers to the drama genre. Most notably, Rhys starred as Philip Jennings in the FX spy drama The Americans from 2013 to 2018. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Philip. Additional dramas include Brothers & Sisters and Perry Mason. As for Danes, she starred as Carrie Mathison on the Showtime drama series Homeland from 2011 to 2020, for which she won two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She’s also known for Full Circle, Temple Grandin, and My So-Called Life, among others.

Meanwhile, other shows on Netflix’s Top 10 include Absentia, A Man on the Inside, The Great British Baking Show Holidays, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Stranger Things, Last Samurai Standing, The Big C, Dynamite Kiss, and Selling The OC. The Beast in Me will have to enjoy being at the top of the list for now, because once Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 releases on Wednesday, the show will more than likely take over Netflix until the end of the year and beginning of January with the final episodes.