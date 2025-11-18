Christmas Rom-Com Debuts, Shoots to the Top of Netflix Charts

‘Tis the season for a Netflix rom-com!

Less than a week after its Nov. 12 debut, A Merry Little Ex-Mas has become the third-most-watched title on the streamer worldwide, reaching No. 2 on the U.S. charts.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas stars Alicia Silverstone as Kate, a recently divorced woman looking for a perfect family Christmas one last time before she sells her house. However, her dreams of a nostalgic holiday season are thrown for a loop when her ex-husband, Everett (Hudson), unexpectedly introduces his young and successful new girlfriend into the mix.

From director Steve Carr and writer Holly Hester, A Merry Little Ex-Mas also stars Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fode, and Melissa Joan Hart, and is executive produced by Silverstone, as well as Hart and her mother, Paula Hart.

Carr told Netflix’s Tudum that Kate’s journey conjures up another Christmas classic. “Like George in It’s a Wonderful Life, [when] something big happens to shake up your life, it changes your point of view, and you realize the life you have is the one you’re meant to have,” he said.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas currently sits at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes, with negative reviews noting that while there were some “pretty funny moments,” it was also a bit of a “cheese factory.” Other reviewers disagreed, saying that the film was “silly and lighthearted” in a way that’s perfect for a holiday watch.

Netflix has been rolling out the original holiday movies the past few years, with 2024’s releases including Hot Frosty, the story of a handsome snowman who becomes human; The Merry Gentlemen, with Chad Michael Murray leading an all-male, Christmas-themed revue; Meet Me Next Christmas, following Christina Milian on a romantic treasure hunt; and Our Little Secret, starring Lindsay Lohan in an unexpected holiday reunion with her ex.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas is streaming now on Netflix.