‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer Revealed

It all comes (upside) down to this. The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer was released Thursday ahead of the Netflix smash hit’s final season — and the stakes are higher than ever for the Hawkins crew.

Ahead of the premiere of Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 on Nov. 26, fans got their first in-depth look at what’s to come, as the trailer opens on the Upside Down Hawkins Library, where Vecna declares ominously, “At long last, we can begin.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

STRANGER THINGS season 5: Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers. (Courtesy of Netflix)

It’s then revealed that when Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987, Hawkins residents are “stuck” in their fenced-in town as the military holds them in quarantine.

With the Hawkins crew united once again in their quest to find and kill Vecna, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) says of the villain at hand, “He’s planning to end our world, and he’s not gonna stop ’til we’re drained of every last ounce of suffering.”

“We stay true to ourselves, we stay true to our friends,” Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) says while rallying the troops elsewhere in the trailer. “No matter the cost.”

The cost could be devastating, however, as the trailer ends with Vecna levitating Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) body towards him, telling him, “You are going to help me one last time.”

“Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” the official Season 5 description reads. “But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown.”

“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” the description continues. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

In addition to Dyer, Matarazzo, and Schnapp, the cast of Stranger Things Season 5 includes: Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

Stranger Things Season 5 premieres its first four episodes on Nov. 26, with three more episodes dropping on Dec. 25, and the finale episode airing on New Year’s Eve.