Apple TV Reveals ‘Silo’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Silo Season 3 is officially coming soon.

Apple TV has announced that the upcoming season of the dystopian drama will premiere on July 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The returning ensemble cast is led by Rebecca Ferguson and also includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Joining the cast for Season 3 are Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zukerman, who appeared in the Season 2 finale, as well as Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return.

Apple TV

Per Apple, the third season of Silo “continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced ‘cleaning’ but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the ‘Before Times,’ journalist Helen Drew (Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.”

Based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of the same name, Silo premiered in 2023. Apple renewed the series for Seasons 3 and 4 in December 2024, with the fourth season announced as the last one.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost at the time of the renewal. “With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Apple TV

“I’ve loved every minute of bringing Juliette to the screen and am immensely proud of what we’ve all created with Silo since the first episode,” said Ferguson. “I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our partners at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

Silo is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by creator and showrunner Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and AMC Studios. The 10-episode third season of Silo premieres on July 3 on Apple TV with the first episode. New episodes will drop every Friday through Sept. 4.