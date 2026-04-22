‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Promotes Desmond Harrington to Series Regular as Production Begins on Season 2

Paramount+ has given Dexter fans two reasons to be happy.

Deadline reports that Dexter: Resurrection has kicked off production on the second season, with Desmond Harrington being promoted to series regular.

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Harrington joined the original series as Detective Joey Quinn in the third season in a recurring role, and was promoted to the main cast with the fourth season. He stayed on Dexter through the rest of its eight-season run. While he didn’t return for the miniseries follow-up Dexter: New Blood, Harrington appeared in two episodes of Resurrection’s first season, which dropped last year.

Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

He joins returning cast members Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, and James Remar. New for Season 2 are Dan Stevens, Bokeem Woodbine, Nora Parker Johnson, and Brian Cox.

Per the official logline, Season 2 “finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers – one notorious and the other terrorizing New York in ways no one ever anticipated – all while battling his greatest enemy yet: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter.”

A premiere date for Season 2, which was given the greenlight in October, has not been announced, but with production starting, it might not be long. In celebration of filming, Hall shared a fun video on social media, and was even joined by Remar. “It’s happening,” he said in the video. “We have exciting returning and new guest stars. And another thrill ride planned. We are excited about making it. and look forward to sharing it with you. Stay tuned.”

From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by creator and showrunner Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean and Katrina Mathewson.

The first season of Dexter: Resurrection is streaming now with a Paramount+ Premium plan. Season 2 will be coming soon, and it’s likely that more information on the new season will be released in the coming months, maybe even weeks. With production starting, it’s also possible there will be more fun behind-the-scenes videos and pictures to keep fans entertained until Season 2 premieres, but for now, the wait continues.