Netflix’s No. 1 Most-Watched TV Show of 2025 (So Far) Revealed

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2025 has been revealed.

The streamer released its Engagement Report for the first half of the year, highlighting what subscribers have watched from January to June 2025.

Topping the TV shows is Adolescence with 145 million viewers and 555,100,000 hours watched. Created and written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the British psychological crime drama premiered in March and has received critical acclaim for its directing, writing, and cinematography, as each episode was shot in one continuous take. Philip Barantini directed Adolescence, which centers on a teenager named Jamie Miller who is arrested after the murder of a girl in his school.

The ensemble cast includes Graham, Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, Mark Stanley, Christine Tremarco, Owen Cooper, Amélie Pease, Hannah Walters, Jo Hartley, Fatima Bojang, Kaine Davis, Amari Bacchus, and Erin Doherty. Cooper’s portrayal of Jamie earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, making him the youngest nominee in the category. In total, Adolescence received 13 nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

By April 20, Adolescence had become Netflix’s third most-watched show of all time, but as of July 30, that has now gone up to No. 2, sandwiched between Wednesday and Stranger Things. Because of its massive popularity, there have been discussions of a potential second season, according to Deadline. The outlet reported in April that Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, was in early talks to make Season 2, despite Adolescence being a limited series. As of now, no further information has been revealed.

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in ‘Adolescence.’ (Credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 trail behind Adolescence for the first half of the year, with limited series Zero Day and Missing You coming in at No. 4 and No. 5. True crime docuseries American Murder: Gabby Petito rounds out the top six, followed by Season 1 of Ms. Rachel staying strong at No. 7. The first season of drama Sirens comes in at No. 8 followed by Season 2 of The Night Agent. Ginny & Georgia’s third season caps off the top 10.

All four seasons of Adolescence are streaming on Netflix. It’s unknown if a second season will ever happen, but it’s possible if the show manages to stay in the top 10 for the remainder of the year, something could be made.