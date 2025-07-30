The 6 Most-Watched TV Seasons of 2025 (So Far)

2025 is half over, and Netflix has released its list of most-watched shows so far this year.

The streamer’s Engagement Reports share what subscribers have been watching from January to June 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not surprisingly, Seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game are on the list as fans tuned in to the final two seasons of the captivating drama. Limited series Adolescence tops the list, which also includes other limited shows and a true-crime docuseries. The list will likely look a lot different at the end of the year as more shows are added, but for now, these are the top six shows of 2025.

Adolescence (Season 1)

Play video

Premiering in March, Adolescence gripped the nation with the story of a 13-year-old boy accused of stabbing a female classmate to death. The series has received much praise, especially for young actor Owen Cooper. Because of his performance as Jamie Miller, the 15-year-old has become the youngest Emmy nominee in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

It is the most-watched show on Netflix for the first half of 2025, bringing in 145 million viewers. The Emmy-nominated series only has four episodes, but has seen over 555 million hours viewed. Although it is a limited series, there have been discussions for a potential second season, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed.

2) Squid Game (Season 2)

Play video

Fans may have waited over three years for Season 2 of the South Korean drama, but that did not harm the viewership in the slightest. Season 2 of Squid Game, which premiered in late December, is the second highest-viewed series on Netflix so far this year, with 117 million viewers. The second season takes place three years after the events of Season 1, with Gi-hun vowing revenge on the game and joining another round to try to end it all.

As people waited for the third and final season, which has also made the list, 840,300,000 hours were viewed for Season 2. The season consisted of seven episodes and didn’t even include all rounds of the game this time, as they were split between Seasons 2 and 3.

3) Squid Game (Season 3)

Play video

The third and final season of Squid Game was only released on June 27, but unsurprisingly, it’s the third most-watched season so far this year. 72 million viewers tuned in to see how the remainder of the rounds go and if Gi-hun is able to take down Squid Game once and for all, bringing in 438,600,000 hours viewed across six episodes.

4) Zero Day (Season 1)

Play video

Released on Feb. 20, the limited series Zero Day centers on a former president investigating a devastating zero-day cyberattack in the U.S. The A-list cast includes Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, and Angela Bassett, among others. The show is the fourth most-watched series so far this year, with 61 million views and nearly 316 million hours viewed.

5) Missing You (Season 1)

Play video

Limited series Missing You comes in at No. 5 with 58 million views. Premiering on New Year’s Day, Missing You is adapted from the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben and centers on a detective discovering her missing fiancé on a dating app over a decade after his disappearance. Since January, it has garnered 218,600,000 hours viewed across its five episodes.

6) American Murder: Gabby Petito (Season 1)

Play video

Rounding out the top six is the first season of American Murder: Gabby Petito, which premiered on Feb. 17. The three-episode season takes a deeper look into the final days of Gabby Petito, leading up to her disappearance that had the entire country talking before it was revealed that her fiancé, Brian, had murdered her in 2021. 56 million viewers tuned in and watched 120,600,000 hours.