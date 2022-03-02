Netflix’s New Creepy Documentary Series Is Topping the Charts 1 Day After Its Release

Netflix has once again struck gold with one of it true crime originals. The streamer on Tuesday, March 1 debuted its latest true crime title, Worst Roommates Ever, a terrifying five-part docuseries that immediately soared to the top of Netflix’s streaming charts.

From Blumhouse Television, the new chilling series exposes terrifying true tales of roommates gone awry. Through interviews and footage, Worst Roommates Ever tells the stories of people that moved in with strangers only to discover that their seemingly harmless roommates were actually real-life nightmares capable of malevolent and sometimes violent intentions. Throughout the show’s five episodes, four different real-life stories are told, with the first episode focusing on the case of Dorothea Puente, the so-called “Death House Landlady.” The second episode looks into KC Joy, who was convicted of murdering 36-year-old college student Maribel Ramos, with the third episode delving into Youssef Khater. The final two episodes, meanwhile, center on the case of Jamison Bachman.

Despite the horrifying real-life stories that are sure to provide plenty of nightmare fuel, Netflix subscribers have apparently been pressing play in droves. On the very same day of its debut, Worst Roommates Ever shot to the top of Netflix’s overall Top 10 chart, where it fell behind only the streamer’s Vikings spinoff, Vikings: Valhalla. It beat out Inventing Anna, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, and Love Is Blind, which rounded out the remainder of the Top 10, to take the No. 2 spot. The series proved successful outside of the U.S., too, with FlixPatrol data revealing that Worst Roommates Ever ranked No. 4 on Netflix worldwide on Tuesday.

So far, the docuseries has earned a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb. Although it does not currently have a Rotten Tomatoes score, it was dubbed a stream-worthy title by Decider. In their review of the series, the outlet came to a consensus of “STREAM IT,” writing, “Worst Roommate Ever doesn’t try to gild the lily when it comes to the true-crime docuseries genre. Its straightforward storytelling and fast pace may skip over a few details, but that’s better than padding out the story for hours on end.”

Keeping in tune with tradition, Netflix has not released any viewership data for Worst Roommates Ever, something the streamer is unlikely to do. The five-part docuseries is now available for streaming. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!