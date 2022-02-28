Netflix Original Documentaries to Watch in March 2022

When Netflix kicks off its round of new additions for March, it will include plenty of new documentaries for subscribers to watch. When the streamer released its list of incoming March 2022 titles in late February, it included a roster of Netflix originals, including original series and originals films, and nearly a dozen Netflix original documentaries!

In total, the Netflix streaming library will be home to nine new original documentaries in March. These documentaries cover a range of topics from true crime to nature and even art, meaning there will be a little something for just about everyone. The first of these documentaries arrives on the first of the month, with the streamer’s true crime library growing with the addition of Worst Roommate Ever, a new docuseries telling the real-life stories of terrifying roommates. Those preferring to steer clear of true crime will have plenty of other options, with March also seeing the addition of The Andy Warhol Diaries, the streamer’s new series about the influential artist. Other titles include Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, Season 2 of Animal, and The Principles of Pleasure.

To catch up on all of the latest documentaries, you will need a Netflix subscription. The streamer offers three subscription tiers – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). Keep scrolling to see all of the Netflix original documentaries coming in March, and don’t forget to take a look at all of the titles leaving Netflix next month!

‘800 Meters’

Premiere Date: TBA

Synopsis: “In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.”

‘Worst Roommate Ever’

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 1

Synopsis: “Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.”

‘Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale’

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 3

Synopsis: “Elephants, lions, wolves and many more species thrive in the Kalahari Desert’s Okavango Delta, but a worsening dry season threatens its future.”

‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 9

Synopsis: “After he’s shot in 1968, Andy Warhol begins documenting his life and feelings. Those diaries, and this docuseries, take a peek behind his persona.”

‘Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives’

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 16

Synopsis: “From Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, comes BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES., a wild four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams – from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal – a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza. BAD VEGAN: FAME. FRAUD. FUGITIVES. takes viewers on a journey more bizarre than fiction.”

‘Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank’

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 16

Synopsis: ‘In 2005, thieves tunnel into a Fortaleza, Brazil, bank vault and steal over 160 million reais. This docuseries explores that spectacular, historic heist.’

‘Animal: Season 2’

Premiere Date: Friday, March 18

Synopsis: “This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.”

‘The Principles of Pleasure’

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 22

Synopsis: “Sex, joy and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure – and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.”

‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 30

Synopsis: “When the founder of a Canadian crypto exchange unexpectedly dies in India, customers suspect there may be more to the death than meets the eye.”