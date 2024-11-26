Netflix’s ‘Hot Frosty’ Mocked for ‘Downright Insane’ Scene Dialogue

One of Netflix’s newest Christmas films is raising some eyebrows. Starring Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan, Hot Frosty tells the tale of a handsome snowman being brought to life thanks to a young widow’s enchanted scarf. As with any cheesy holiday flick, whether on Netflix, Hallmark or anywhere else, there are some pretty cheesy and ridiculous lines that makes you rethink what you’re doing with your time. Hot Frosty is no different.

X user imjustinrandall shared that he watched the film, and while it was “wonderfully ridiculous,” there was one part that was “downright insane.” In the video that he shared, Chabert’s Kathy and Milligan’s Jack are talking, and Jack is still getting acquainted with the world. He said he was checking out the house earlier and checked out the basement for vampires. Now, you’d think that the conversation would continue to go into vampires and their lack of existence, but it went in a completely different direction.

“And I went downstairs,” Jack started. “What’s cancer?” The question comes out of left field but Kathy is able to answer it in a way that he is able to understand, just saying that it’s “not a nice thing that happens to some people.” While Kathy composed herself, the same could not be said for people who watched the film. On top of imjustinrandall laughing in the background, many people took to the comments and quotes to share that they, too, couldn’t contain their laughter or were just shocked at the sudden switch in dialogue.

charizardavis said, “my household cannot stop talking about how problematic this dynamic is…he is essentially a child!!!” while JacobMaurerTN questioned, “Wait did cancer come to life too and is living in the basement?” boosterpup shared, “Went down to find vampires, found cancer instead. That’s life Jack.”

It seems like, even with context, the scene was pretty questionable, but to be fair, Jack is supposed to be a snowman, so he’s probably learning a lot of new things in a short amount of time. However, it is still a pretty insane piece of dialogue, regardless. Christmas movies can be either a hit or a miss, and while Hot Frosty may be doing well on the Netflix charts, there does seem to be some insane parts of the movie. But that’s just what makes it fun to watch.