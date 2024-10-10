Chad Michael Murray Strips Down in Steamy Teaser for Netflix Christmas Movie

Chad Michael Murray is getting steamy for Christmas with his upcoming Netflix movie. People dropped an exclusive first look at The Merry Gentleman, which “follows a former big-city dancer as she travels home for the holidays and stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue in hopes of saving her parents’ small-town performing venue.”

The One Tree Hill alum stars in the film alongside Britt Robertson and Marla Sokoloff. Sokoloff also wrote The Merry Gentleman, which is directed by Peter Sullivan. Murray spoke to the outlet about playing one of the male performers, admitting he “never danced professionally or trained by any means.” He continued, “I love going out and dancing. My wife [Sarah Roemer] and I have danced at a wedding or two, and we dance on occasion, and we goof around at the house, but nothing to this level.”

“When I see something and it scares the crap out of me, something in me says, ‘Alright, well, let’s see what we can do. I’m going to fall flat on my face or have a lot of fun doing it.’ So that was what really pulled me in,” Murray shared. “As we get older, it’s not as easy as it used to be when we were in our 20s, so it was a lot of work, dedication, and focus. … We were doing six-hour days in the dance hall. I got there before all the other guys so that I could learn the majority of all the things before they got there because some of the guys have previous dance training. I wanted to be ahead of the curve so that I wasn’t holding anybody back. If I was going to do this, I wanted to be all in.”

From the looks of the photos, Chad Michael Murray is showing off what he can do and proving that he is definitely still a heartthrob. There will also be a lot more to look forward to other than the dancing, as photos also show Murray and Britt Robertson having a nice stroll and possible romance. As of now, an official trailer has yet to be released, so fans will have to wait a bit to see Murray getting his groove on.

Also starring Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes, and Marc Anthony Samuel, The Merry Gentlemen premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 20.