The holidays are coming in full-force on Netflix, with two Christmas movies in the top 5 right now. Plus, there’s a big family-friendly animated movie that just hit the list, too.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. The Piano Lesson

Synopsis: “A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.”

4. Hot Frosty

Synopsis: “Two years after losing her husband, Kathy (Lacey Chabert) magically brings a handsome snowman (Dustin Milligan) to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays… and before he melts.”

3. Spellbound

Synopsis: “When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it’s too late.”

2. Buy Now!: The Shopping Conspiracy

Synopsis: “This subversive documentary unpacks the tricks brands use to keep their customers consuming — and the real impact they have on our lives and the world.”

1. The Merry Gentlemen

Synopsis: “To save her parents’ small-town nightclub, a Broadway dancer stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue — and meets a guy with all the right moves.”