‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Steamy Romances and Lots More Drama

Everyone’s favorite Netflix rom-com series is back for a second season. The full trailer for season 2 of Emily in Paris dropped on Thursday, giving viewers a hint of the drama to come. Season 1 ended with Emily (Lily Collins) finally falling into bed with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) despite the fact that she is friends with his girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat). From the looks of the trailer, that love triangle will only get more complicated.

The new trailer also showcases Emily’s deepening relationships with her co-workers, especially her prickly boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). Will Emily be as brazenly American as she was in the first season, or will she finally take some French sensibilities to heart? Season two drops on Dec. 22, and fans will definitely be tweeting and memeing through It.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailer also gave us a look at Emily’s new love interest Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount. Netflix announced this news on Twitter back in June. They noted that Laviscount’s character is a “Brit who gets under Emily’s skin before she starts to like sarcastic charm.” Before joining Emily in Paris for Season 2, which is currently filming, Laviscount previously starred in Scream Queens as Earl Grey and in the pilot for the Shonda Rimes-produced Still Star-Crossed as Romeo. The actor most recently appeared in The CW’s Katy Keene, in which he played Alexander Cabot.

Emily In Paris faced quite a bit of backlash, between the protagonist’s propensity to fail upward to the unrealistic depictions of French culture, but Collins took It all In stride. In the November 2020 cover story for Vogue Arabia, Collins said that she is opting to look on the bright side of the criticism, stating that “as disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift.” Although she refrained from putting too much focus on the backlash the series has received, she said that the criticism is an opportunity to “improve.” Season two looks to be all about fresh starts, whether that’s with a new love interest or some new insane fashion.