‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Emily is not only in Paris at the start of Emily in Paris Season 2, but she’s also in a mess. The new season picks up right where the first ended, and just hit Netflix on Wednesday. Fans who have already gone through the show’s 10 new episodes were excited to head back to Paris with Emily Cooper for more romantic adventures.

In the first season, Emily (Lily Collins) scored a surprising job opportunity in Paris after her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) decided to stay in Chicago. Once she arrived in the City of Lights, Emily quickly learned that her American background clashed with French culture and she found herself in plenty of business and romantic entanglements. She fell in love with chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who was dating her new friend Camille (Camille Razat), but Emily also planned on a romantic getaway with Mathieu (Charles Martins).

It all got very messy in the Season 1 finale, when Emily slept with Gabriel, thinking that he was leaving Paris to open a restaurant in Normandy. But in a last-second surprise, Gabriel accepted Antoine’s (William Abadie) offer to back a restaurant in Paris, so Gabriel wasn’t moving after all! What is Emily going to do now that her friend’s ex isn’t leaving and she’s in love with him, all while she has another man who wants to take her to Saint-Tropez? That’s what viewers will find out in Season 2. Scroll on to see how viewers responded to the twists and turns.

In an interview with Oprah Daily, creator Darren Star said Season 2 has a different feeling since the “culture shock” theme that dominated Season 1 isn’t so prevalent. After all, Emily knows a little bit more about life in Paris. “In season 2, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” Star explained. “She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

The show also has another curveball for Emily. Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) joined the cast as another new love interest, Alfie, an English banker who is also in Emily’s French class.

This all means the central love triangle has been promoted to a “love square.” In episode 3 of Season 2, Emily faces a turning point. She “has to deal with the consequences of some of her, I want to call them, decisions,” Star told PEOPLE.

One of the show’s breakout characters is Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park. Mindy became Emily’s first friend in Paris and is now hoping to revive her singing career. In Season 1, she joined a drag club just for a chance to sing on stage, and in Season 2, she finds a band to join.

“I’m most excited song-wise,” Park told PEOPLE. “Obviously, I get to sing a lot of different genres [throughout the season] but the original song we did for the finale, I hope people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, what song is this?’”

Although Emily in Paris hasn’t been a big hit with critics, the first season was surprisingly nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the Primetime Emmys earlier this year. It was one of the most-watched comedies on Netflix last year. If the show’s second season does just as well, a Season 3 renewal shouldn’t be far behind.