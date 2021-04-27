Netflix Unveils Jam-Packed Summer Movie Schedule

✖

Netflix has unveiled its summer movie schedule and fans are definitely in for a jam-packed line-up of fun flicks. In a new teaser reel for its upcoming mid-2021 movie calendar, the streamer offered a glimpse at some thrilling new movies such as Zack Snyder’s zombie action movie Army Of The Dead and Woman In The Window, a mystery thriller starring Amy Adams. Fans also got a sneak peek at some new comedies, such as Kevin Hart's Fatherhood and He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook teen rom-com She's All That.

As if all didn't already have a lot of fun potential, Netflix is also offering up Good On Paper, a comedy film written by and starring stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, with Margaret Cho also featured. There will also be a revealing new documentary on beloved TV painter Bob Ross, titled, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed. Other films dropping this summer on Netflix include America: The Motion Picture, Awake, Becket, and the Fear Street trilogy.

☀️ New movies, every week, all year. ☀️ Get ready for a summer full of screams, stunts, romance, comedy, and zombies (a LOT of zombies) with brand new Netflix films every week, perfect for those May through August movie moods. Your summer starts now. #NewMoviesEveryWeek pic.twitter.com/vg7NzCR2KR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

There's no doubt that of all the films on Netflix's summer slate, Army of the Dead certainly stands out as one of the more highly anticipated movies. The story takes place in a Zombie-infested alternate reality and follows a team of mercenaries tasked with pulling off a heist in a run-down and dilapidated Las Vegas. The film has been teased as "Ocean’s 11 with zombies," which is something that Snyder seems to be on board with.

"The ones that have really gotten me are like Italian Job and Thunderbolt and Lightfoot and of course, Ocean's," the director previously said when asked about the film's influences. "You can't make a zombie heist film set in Vegas or a heist film set in Vegas and not have some Ocean's reference, especially in a movie that's making other movie references, and it's subtle and we try not to go completely nuts, but it is what it is."

Army of the Dead is packed with an incredible cast, including Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, and Garret Dillahunt. Additionally, Ella Purnell, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Raúl Castillo, and Huma Qureshi star as well. The film is set to debut on Netflix on May 21.