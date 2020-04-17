Bob Ross ‘Joy of Painting’ Free Streaming Channel Launches

With so many people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve been turning to numerous activities including baking, puzzles and crafting. To help out with the last activity, or simply to offer a source of stress relief, the Bob Ross Channel is launching on Samsung connected TVs before becoming more widely available next month.

The Bob Ross Channel will launch on Thursday, April 16 and will stream around 380 episodes of the late artist’s show, The Joy of Painting, in which Ross soothingly paints a landscape while instructing viewers how to paint along with him. The episodes on the channel will be presented in a “linear, TV-like fashion.” Fans will soon be able to watch the Bob Ross Channel on Roku on May 18, 2020 and it will be available on other linear, ad-supported VOD and subscription-video platforms in the coming months.

Variety reports that the channel is operated by Cinedigm, which secured exclusive rights for the art channel with Bob Ross Inc. Cinedigm, in agreement with Bob Ross Inc., will also produce and distribute special messages of support for public television on the channel as well as spots highlighting official Bob Ross painting products and Bob Ross Certified Instructors.

Bob Ross Inc. manages Ross’ intellectual property and its website shares news, sells merchandise and helps fans finds Ross-style painting classes in their area. Ross hosted 31 seasons of The Joy of Painting on PBS stations before his death in 1995, and the program’s popularity has endured for decades. Ross himself has become something of a pop culture icon, and along with his paintings, his bountiful inspirational quotes have lifted fans’ spirits for decades.

Ross’ programs are distributed by APT Worldwide and are available in countries around the world. In addition to the streaming channel, Twitch began streaming a nonstop Bob Ross marathon in late March and has been continuing to host marathons of the artist’s show every weekend. Every episode of The Joy of Painting is also available to stream on YouTube.