Peacock Celebrates the Holidays With 2024 Season’s Streaming Collection

Peacock is spreading the Yuletide cheer this December. Just in time for Christmas, NBCUniversal’s streaming service has rolled outs its Season’s Streaming collection, the streamer decking the halls of the streaming library with more than 300 holiday films, specials, and episode of favorite shows.
With new titles joining throughout the month, this year’s Season’s Streaming collection if packed to the must-watch titles, including holiday classics like Miracle on 34th Street and A Christmas Carol, as well as fan-favorites including Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, and Edward Scissorhands. Peacock is also streaming holiday episodes of fan-favorite shows, such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and 30 Rock. And of course, no holiday movie marathon is complete without a few Hallmark Christmas films, and Peacock has planet to offer. Streaming this holiday season are Hallmark movies like Christmas at Dollywood and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, among numerous others. Peacock’s holiday lineup also includes titles like Krampus, Casper’s Haunted Christmas, and Girlfriends Of Christmas Past, as well as holiday specials like Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.
To celebrate the holidays with Peacock this year, you will need to sign up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see Peacock’s 2024 Season’s Streaming lineup (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
New in December
Dec. 1
Believe in Christmas+
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular
Edward Sissorhands
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story+
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Krampus
Kung Fu Panda Holiday
The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper
Merry Madagascar
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Dec. 2
The Christmas Quest+
Dec. 4
Christmas A La Mode
The Christmas Brew
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)
Christmas Lover’s Anonymous
A Christmas Wish In Hudson
A Date By Christmas Eve
The Holiday Exchange
Holiday Hold-Up
Holly And The Hot Chocolate
Dec. 5
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
Dec. 6
A Dance In The Snow+
The Holiday List*
Dec. 7
Private Princess Christmas+
Dec. 8
Sugarplummed+
Dec. 9
Leah’s Perfect Gift+
Dec. 10
Christmas At The Amish Bakery
Hocus Pocus Christmas
Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
Merry Royal Christmas, A
Snowy with a Chance of Christmas
Sprinkle of Christmas, A
Dec. 12
Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Cookalong, Season 1
Gordon’s Ultimate Christmas, Season 1
A Motown Christmas (NBC)
Dec. 13
All I Need for Christmas+
Dec. 14
Hanukkah on the Rocks+
Dec. 15
The Santa Class+
Dec. 16
Following Yonder Star+
Dec. 17
Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)
Dec. 19
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)
Dec. 20
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas*
Trading up Christmas+
Dec. 21
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)+
Dec. 22
Happy Howlidays+
Dec. 23
2024 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson*
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)+
Tis The Season For Streaming
All American Christmas Carol
All Hallows’ Eve
Angels Sing
Black Christmas (1974)
A Cape Cod Christmas
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas
Christmas At Dollywood
The Christmas Carol (1949)
Christmas Cookies
The Christmas House
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
Christmas In Rome
Christmas In The Air
Christmas Incorporated
A Christmas Miracle
Christmas Town
Coming Home For Christmas
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle
Engaging Father Christmas
Falling For Christmas
The Family Man
Fatman
Feast Of The Seven Fishes
Finding Father Christmas
Finding Santa
Genie*
Girlfriends Of Christmas Past
Golden Winter
Guess How Much I Love You: Christmas to the Moon and Back
Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
A Holiday Engagement
A Holiday For Harmony
Holiday Heist
A Holiday Spectacular
The Housewives Of The North Pole*
How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (animated special)*
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (2016)
It’s A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
Jack Frost
Jingle Bell Bride
The Legend Of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Love You Like Christmas
Marrying Father Christmas
Memories Of Christmas
The Merry Gentleman
Miracle On 19th Street
Mother Krampus
My Christmas Love
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The National Tree
The Nights Before Christmas
A New Christmas
Noel
Norm Of The North
Notting Hill
Paddington
The Perfect Holiday
Psych: Lassie Come Home*
Psych: This Is Gus*
Reindeer Games
Road To Christmas
Rocky Mountain Christmas
Royal Christmas Eve
Santa Fake
Santa Girl
The Santa Stakeout
Saving Christmas Spirit
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
Sister Swap: Christmas In The City
The Tree That Saved Christmas
Holiday Specials
2024 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson*
An All Day Holiday: Holidays in My House
Caillou’s Perfect Christmas*
Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special
Keeping Up With The Kardashians A Very Merry Christmas
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
Tim Janis’ All is Bright
Holiday Episodes
30 Rock
“Ludachristmas” – Season 2, Episode 9
“Christmas Special” – Season 3, Episode 6
“Secret Santa” – Season 4, Episode 8
“Christmas Attack Zone” – Season 5, Episode 10
“My Whole Life Is Thunder” – Season 7, Episode 8
Modern Family
“Undeck The Halls” – Season 1, Episode 10
“Express Christmas” – Season 3, Episode 10
“The Old Man And The Tree” – Season 5, Episode 10
“White Christmas” – Season 7, Episode 9
“Stuck In A Moment” – Season 10, Episode 10
“The Last Christmas” – Season 11, Episode 9
The Office
“Christmas Party” – Season 2, Episode 10
“A Benihana Christmas Part 1” – Season 3, Episode 10
“A Benihana Christmas Part 2” – Season 3, Episode 11
“Moroccan Christmas” – Season 5, Episode 11
“Secret Santa” – Season 6, Episode 13
“Classy Christmas Part 1” – Season 7, Episode 11
“Classy Christmas Part 2” – Season 7, Episode 12
“Christmas Wishes” – Season 8, Episode 10
“Dwight Christmas” – Season 9, Episode 9
Brooklyn 99
“Christmas” – Season 1, Episode 11
“The Pontiac Bandit Returns” – Season 2, Episode 10
“Yippie Kayak” – Season 3, Episode 10
“Captain Latvia” – Season 4, Episode 10
Community
“Comparative Religion” – Season 1, Episode 12
“Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” – “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”
“Regional Holiday Music” – Season 3, Episode 10
“Intro to Knots” – Season 4, Episode 10
New Girl
“The 23rd” Season 1, Episode 9
“Santa” Season 2, Episode 11
“LAXmas” Season 4, Episode 11
“Christmas Eve Eve” Season 6, Episode 10
Parks and Recreation
“Christmas Scandal” – Season 2, Episode 12
“Citizen Knope” – Season 4, Episode 10
“Ron and Diane” – Season 5, Episode 9
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live: Christmas Special (2014)
SNL Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas (2009)
Saturday Night Live: Christmas 2013