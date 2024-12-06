Peacock Celebrates the Holidays With 2024 Season’s Streaming Collection

Peacock is spreading the Yuletide cheer this December. Just in time for Christmas, NBCUniversal’s streaming service has rolled outs its Season’s Streaming collection, the streamer decking the halls of the streaming library with more than 300 holiday films, specials, and episode of favorite shows.

With new titles joining throughout the month, this year’s Season’s Streaming collection if packed to the must-watch titles, including holiday classics like Miracle on 34th Street and A Christmas Carol, as well as fan-favorites including Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, and Edward Scissorhands. Peacock is also streaming holiday episodes of fan-favorite shows, such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and 30 Rock. And of course, no holiday movie marathon is complete without a few Hallmark Christmas films, and Peacock has planet to offer. Streaming this holiday season are Hallmark movies like Christmas at Dollywood and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, among numerous others. Peacock’s holiday lineup also includes titles like Krampus, Casper’s Haunted Christmas, and Girlfriends Of Christmas Past, as well as holiday specials like Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.

To celebrate the holidays with Peacock this year, you will need to sign up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see Peacock’s 2024 Season’s Streaming lineup (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

New in December

Dec. 1

Believe in Christmas+

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular

Edward Sissorhands

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story+

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Krampus

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper

Merry Madagascar

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Dec. 2

The Christmas Quest+

Dec. 4

Christmas A La Mode

The Christmas Brew

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)

Christmas Lover’s Anonymous

A Christmas Wish In Hudson

A Date By Christmas Eve

The Holiday Exchange

Holiday Hold-Up

Holly And The Hot Chocolate

Dec. 5

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

Dec. 6

A Dance In The Snow+

The Holiday List*

Dec. 7

Private Princess Christmas+

Dec. 8

Sugarplummed+

Dec. 9

Leah’s Perfect Gift+

Dec. 10

Christmas At The Amish Bakery

Hocus Pocus Christmas

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Merry Royal Christmas, A

Snowy with a Chance of Christmas

Sprinkle of Christmas, A

Dec. 12

Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas Cookalong, Season 1

Gordon’s Ultimate Christmas, Season 1

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

Dec. 13

All I Need for Christmas+

Dec. 14

Hanukkah on the Rocks+

Dec. 15

The Santa Class+

Dec. 16

Following Yonder Star+

Dec. 17

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)

Dec. 19

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)

Dec. 20

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas*

Trading up Christmas+

Dec. 21

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)+

Dec. 22

Happy Howlidays+

Dec. 23

2024 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson*

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)+

Tis The Season For Streaming

All American Christmas Carol

All Hallows’ Eve

Angels Sing

Black Christmas (1974)

A Cape Cod Christmas

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas

Christmas At Dollywood

The Christmas Carol (1949)

Christmas Cookies

The Christmas House

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Christmas In Rome

Christmas In The Air

Christmas Incorporated

A Christmas Miracle

Christmas Town

Coming Home For Christmas

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle

Engaging Father Christmas

Falling For Christmas

The Family Man

Fatman

Feast Of The Seven Fishes

Finding Father Christmas

Finding Santa

Genie*

Girlfriends Of Christmas Past

Golden Winter

Guess How Much I Love You: Christmas to the Moon and Back

Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

A Holiday Engagement

A Holiday For Harmony

Holiday Heist

A Holiday Spectacular

The Housewives Of The North Pole*

How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (animated special)*

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (2016)

It’s A Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

Jack Frost

Jingle Bell Bride

The Legend Of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Love You Like Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Memories Of Christmas

The Merry Gentleman

Miracle On 19th Street

Mother Krampus

My Christmas Love

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The National Tree

The Nights Before Christmas

A New Christmas

Noel

Norm Of The North

Notting Hill

Paddington

The Perfect Holiday

Psych: Lassie Come Home*

Psych: This Is Gus*

Reindeer Games

Road To Christmas

Rocky Mountain Christmas

Royal Christmas Eve

Santa Fake

Santa Girl

The Santa Stakeout

Saving Christmas Spirit

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas In The City

The Tree That Saved Christmas

Holiday Specials

2024 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson*

An All Day Holiday: Holidays in My House

Caillou’s Perfect Christmas*

Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special

Keeping Up With The Kardashians A Very Merry Christmas

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around

Tim Janis’ All is Bright

Holiday Episodes

30 Rock

“Ludachristmas” – Season 2, Episode 9

“Christmas Special” – Season 3, Episode 6

“Secret Santa” – Season 4, Episode 8

“Christmas Attack Zone” – Season 5, Episode 10

“My Whole Life Is Thunder” – Season 7, Episode 8

Modern Family

“Undeck The Halls” – Season 1, Episode 10

“Express Christmas” – Season 3, Episode 10

“The Old Man And The Tree” – Season 5, Episode 10

“White Christmas” – Season 7, Episode 9

“Stuck In A Moment” – Season 10, Episode 10

“The Last Christmas” – Season 11, Episode 9

The Office

“Christmas Party” – Season 2, Episode 10

“A Benihana Christmas Part 1” – Season 3, Episode 10

“A Benihana Christmas Part 2” – Season 3, Episode 11

“Moroccan Christmas” – Season 5, Episode 11

“Secret Santa” – Season 6, Episode 13

“Classy Christmas Part 1” – Season 7, Episode 11

“Classy Christmas Part 2” – Season 7, Episode 12

“Christmas Wishes” – Season 8, Episode 10

“Dwight Christmas” – Season 9, Episode 9

Brooklyn 99

“Christmas” – Season 1, Episode 11

“The Pontiac Bandit Returns” – Season 2, Episode 10

“Yippie Kayak” – Season 3, Episode 10

“Captain Latvia” – Season 4, Episode 10

Community

“Comparative Religion” – Season 1, Episode 12

“Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” – “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”

“Regional Holiday Music” – Season 3, Episode 10

“Intro to Knots” – Season 4, Episode 10

New Girl

“The 23rd” Season 1, Episode 9

“Santa” Season 2, Episode 11

“LAXmas” Season 4, Episode 11

“Christmas Eve Eve” Season 6, Episode 10

Parks and Recreation

“Christmas Scandal” – Season 2, Episode 12

“Citizen Knope” – Season 4, Episode 10

“Ron and Diane” – Season 5, Episode 9

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live: Christmas Special (2014)

SNL Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas (2009)

Saturday Night Live: Christmas 2013