Netflix Will Release New Movies Every Single Week in 2021

If you’re still planning to be at home on your couch for the foreseeable future, Netflix has you covered, with the streaming giant set to release a new movie every week during 2021. Throughout the year, movie fans of every genre will find something to keep them occupied, whether they’re looking for romance, comedy, thrillers or a musical.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a sizzle reel highlighting upcoming films including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot‘s heist film Red Notice, Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy‘s superhero flick Thunder Force, Amy Adams‘ book-based thriller The Woman in the Window, the conclusions of YA romantic trilogies The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and the Western The Harder They Fall, which stars Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors.

The trailer concluded with a quick glimpse of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence‘s doomsday comedy Don’t Look Up, which also features Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley. Scroll through to see all of Netflix’s original movie releases on the way this year.

Action

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

Romance

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Comedy

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

Drama

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

Thriller

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Horror

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Sci-Fi

Stowaway

Family

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

Western

The Harder They Fall

Musical

A Week Away

tick, tick…BOOM