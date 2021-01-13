Netflix Will Release New Movies Every Single Week in 2021

If you’re still planning to be at home on your couch for the foreseeable future, Netflix has you covered, with the streaming giant set to release a new movie every week during 2021. Throughout the year, movie fans of every genre will find something to keep them occupied, whether they’re looking for romance, comedy, thrillers or a musical.
On Tuesday, Netflix released a sizzle reel highlighting upcoming films including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot‘s heist film Red Notice, Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy‘s superhero flick Thunder Force, Amy Adams‘ book-based thriller The Woman in the Window, the conclusions of YA romantic trilogies The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and the Western The Harder They Fall, which stars Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors.
The trailer concluded with a quick glimpse of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence‘s doomsday comedy Don’t Look Up, which also features Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley. Scroll through to see all of Netflix’s original movie releases on the way this year.
Action
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
Romance
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Comedy
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
Drama
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
Thriller
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
Horror
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Sci-Fi
Stowaway
Family
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
Western
The Harder They Fall
Musical
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM