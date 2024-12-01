It’s officially Christmas season on Disney+! Three out of five movies are holiday titles, with the remaining two being huge Disney successes (one of which came out this year).

Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’

Official Synopsis: “Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is back! But this time he’s in New York City with enough cash and credit cards to turn the Big Apple into his own playground! But Kevin won’t be alone for long. The notorious Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), still smarting from their last encounter with Kevin, are bound for New York too, plotting a huge holiday heist. Kevin’s ready to welcome them with a battery of booby traps the bumbling bandits will never forget!”

4. ‘The Polar Express’

Official Synopsis: “Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him–The Polar Express. When the boy arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus offers him any gift he desires. The boy asks only for a bell from the harness of Santa’s reindeer. But on the way home, the bell is lost. Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree, and when he shakes it, the bell makes the most beautiful sound he’s ever heard. His mother admires the bell, but she laments that it is broken … for, you see, only a true believer can hear the sound of the bell.”

3. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Official Synopsis: “Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson with his past as the morally flexible Deadpool behind him, until he suddenly finds himself in a fight for the survival of his homeworld and must suit-up again—and convince a reluctant Wolverine to help him.”

2. ‘Moana’

Official Synopsis: “Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped – and no one knows why.”

1. ‘Elf’

Official Synopsis: “One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa’s bag of toys… Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf–and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world–in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father (James Caan)–who’s on Santa’s “naughty” list, a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and a 10-year-old brother who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny–to save Christmas for New York and the world!​”