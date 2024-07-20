While Minions is still hanging in there, the rest of the Netflix top 5 is fresh. A Trolls movie and a Russell Crowe movie are among the top films right now, as is a forgotten Netflix Original that is spiking in viewership due to the U.S. presidential race. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Minions' Official Synopsis: "Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess."

4. 'Fifty Shades Freed' Official Synopsis: "Newlyweds Anastasia and Christian barely begin to settle into postnuptial bliss when a shadowy figure from the past threatens their happily-ever-after."

3. 'Hillbilly Elgy' Official Synopsis: "J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he's tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who's struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family's indelible imprint on his own personal journey. "

2. 'Trolls Band Together' Official Synopsis: "After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity."