Netflix Top 10: Two Beloved Nickelodeon Shows Push Their Way Onto the Chart

Nickelodeon is seeing some serious wins on Netflix this week, with two series on the streamer’s top 10 lists. The Thundermans is currently the No. 8 TV show on Netflix overall, and the No. 2 kids’ title. Bella and the Bulldogs is the No. 5 kids’ title, thanks in part to some new episodes just added to Netflix.

Nickelodeon’s live-action sitcoms have been going strong over the last few years, and two of the heavy hitters are dominating Netflix at the time of this writing. First up is The Thundermans – a series about a family with superpowers trying to balance a normal life with their lofty capabilities and aspirations. The series premiered in 2013 and ran until 2018, but its resurgence on Netflix this weekend shows that fans are not finished with it yet. There are 98 episodes of the series in total, and they are also streaming on Paramount+.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Thundermans was created by Jed Spingarn and starred Kira Kosarin as Phoebe Thunderman, Jack Griffo as Max Thunderman, Addison Riecke as Nora Thunderman, Diego Velazquez as Billy Thunderman, Chriss Tallman as Hank Thunderman, Rosa Blasi as Barb Thunderman and Maya Le Clark as Chloe Thunderman. Throughout the series, Phoebe strove to become a beloved superhero while her brother Max strove to be a feared supervillain. Their parents Hank and Barb tried to dissuade the kids from using their powers, while Nora and Billy did the opposite.

Meanwhile, Bella and the Bulldogs is a less fantastical show where a cheerleader named Bella Dawson (Brec Bassinger) is recruited to become the new quarterback for her middle school football team, the Bulldogs. She is a talented player but she needs to earn the team’s respect in a male-dominated sport, all while navigating the usual teenage drama. The series was created by Jonathan Butler and Garbiel Garza, and also stars Coy Stewart, Jackie Radinsky, Buddy Handleson, Lilimar, Haley Tju and Rio Mangini.

Bella and the Bulldogs was even shorter-lived on Nickelodeon, with just 39 episodes airing between 2015 and 2016. Again, the series is also available to stream on Paramount+, but Netflix’s self-reported lists show that it is doing particularly well there this weekend. Over on social media, the resurgence of both shows has some die-hard fans whispering about the possibility of a revival, but so far, there have been no official hints.

The Thundermans and Bella and the Bulldog are both off the air now but are available to stream on Netflix and Paramount+.