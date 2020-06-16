Netflix Fans Beyond Grossed out Over 'The Platform' Cannibalism Scenes

Another feature film on Netflix has caused quite a stir among viewers. While the Polish romantic thriller 365 DNI had raised quite a few eyebrows due to its gratuitous sex scenes and questionable message, this time around, it's a horror flick that's driving audiences to Twitter to work through what they just watched, as noticed by The Sun.

The film in question is The Platform, a Spanish horror spectacle set inside an enormous prison in the near future. With prisoners stacked in vertical cells, literally on top of one another, the premise involves a single slab of meat that's used to feed the incarcerated. However, the distribution method is notably unfair, as the prisoners at the very top get to gorge themselves, while each level below them has more and more sparing choices. Which, of course, leads to some pretty horrific scenes.

Aside from the obvious allegory for class inequality fueled by trickle-down economics, the premise also gives way for plenty of scenes of stomach-churning gore — up to and including cannibalism. Here's a look at just a few viewers' reactions, which were extreme, to say the least.