Netflix Fans Beyond Grossed out Over 'The Platform' Cannibalism Scenes
Another feature film on Netflix has caused quite a stir among viewers. While the Polish romantic thriller 365 DNI had raised quite a few eyebrows due to its gratuitous sex scenes and questionable message, this time around, it's a horror flick that's driving audiences to Twitter to work through what they just watched, as noticed by The Sun.
The film in question is The Platform, a Spanish horror spectacle set inside an enormous prison in the near future. With prisoners stacked in vertical cells, literally on top of one another, the premise involves a single slab of meat that's used to feed the incarcerated. However, the distribution method is notably unfair, as the prisoners at the very top get to gorge themselves, while each level below them has more and more sparing choices. Which, of course, leads to some pretty horrific scenes.
Aside from the obvious allegory for class inequality fueled by trickle-down economics, the premise also gives way for plenty of scenes of stomach-churning gore — up to and including cannibalism. Here's a look at just a few viewers' reactions, which were extreme, to say the least.
Grizzly imagery and a cool Cube-style core concept, The Platform (on Netflix) is worth checking out. One of the most unflinching, enraging, and brutally honest class parables I’ve seen in ages. A perfectly depressing quarantine experience. #horror pic.twitter.com/1kAOreOblv— 𝚂𝚌𝚘𝚝𝚝 𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚔 (@startclock) May 11, 2020
Who has seen the movie “The Platform” on Netflix? 😮— Cpt. Phresh (@Propafresh) June 16, 2020
The platform on Netflix is crazy— Dema❤️ (@_demaaa) May 14, 2020
I tried watching this movie on Netflix called The Platform .... man I knew it was Sci-fi, but that’s some freaky shit I had to stop it lol— 👑Prince Rhenya (@iamrhenya) June 15, 2020
Just watched ‘The Platform’ on Netflix and all I can say is.. What the fuck. The message behind the film is fantastic and I enjoyed every minute, but I’m going to be thinking about that film for a long time..— HOLLS. (@Holls_F) June 14, 2020
Pls watch “The Platform” on Netflix shit is crazy lmaoo— bri (@briaf_) June 13, 2020
Anyone watch the Platform on Netflix?
Good grief!😳— Winston Smith (@saltyreign) June 6, 2020
Has anyone watched The Platform on Netflix? I watched it last night and need to talk about it.
I also really don't want to talk about it...— Ian GALACTICDAVE Whittington (@iangwhittington) June 14, 2020
See “The Platform” on #netflix if you wild enough to watch a scary Movie.— Petty 🌴 (@pettysouthi) May 28, 2020
Looks like you’ve just finished watching Netflix’s The platform! Haven’t you? https://t.co/fwM6oELppk— Amir Fereydoon (@AmirFMansoori) June 15, 2020
Watch The platform on netflix it will make u reflect about what’s happening in the world rn— Nadin⚖️ (@no_onexx12) June 15, 2020
The Platform on Netflix is the weirdest film I’ve ever seen ...by far!— Ryan Sanchez (@RSanchez011) June 15, 2020
Ya’ll wanna watch something that will fuck u up? The Platform on Netflix— silky johnson. (@seantebrianna) June 15, 2020
ok so..... The Platform on Netflix??? literally wtf did i just watch?!!! holy shit— ॐ (@beachippie) June 15, 2020