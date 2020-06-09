Netflix Movie '365 DNI' Causes Stir Due to Graphic Sex Scenes
A new release from Netflix has shocked a number of viewers with its graphic sex scenes. 365 DNI, a Polish crime drama that hit the streaming service in both the U.S. and the U.K. on Sunday, centers on business executive Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who's kidnapped by a mafia boss while on vacation in Sicily.
While Laura's being held hostage, mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) gives her one year to fall in love with him, according to The Daily Mail. Over the course of those 12 months, Massimo forces her into acts voyeurism, BDSM and sex. Based on Blanka Lipińska's book of the same name, 365 DNI is already drawing comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey, which caused a stir of its own when it first hit theaters back in 2015.
Given the subject matter is already uncomfortable and potentially triggering, the unflinching portrayal of the illicit acts has caused quite the stir online. Fans of the flick have praised it, while others have been so offended it seems like they could be rethinking their subscriptions. Here's a look at some of the polarizing reactions over the Netflix movie.
It only took me 30 minutes to fall in love w/ massimo 🥵🥵🤤 #365dni pic.twitter.com/4Mjc5EUn5Q— Vanessa (@vanessacar_) June 8, 2020
Go watch 365 DNI ON NETFLIX!! 10/10 Movie. It reminds me of fifty shades of grey but WAYYY more explicit💀— EVE (@juicyyeve) June 9, 2020
The yacht scene #365dni pic.twitter.com/5VMAH8Yt3D— brits 🦋✨🌈💘 (@brxtanyy) June 8, 2020
The Yacht Scene Though! #365dni pic.twitter.com/N5GQtxAMXV— Cameron Lee (@Cameron_1993_) June 9, 2020
#365dni was most definitely written by a 16 year old harry styles stan and i’m LIVING FOR IT pic.twitter.com/zlRfTpi4ka— ann ⁷ ☭ BLACK LIVES MATTER (@inlovesike) June 8, 2020
I made my own Netflix account just so I can watch #365dni without my family knowing pic.twitter.com/IP3vgFnkRd— 🌊 (@holyxxo) June 7, 2020
The movie 365 is practically porn on netflix! #365dni— MANGOBRIYANI (@dasxtej) June 8, 2020
If the main character were ugly, it would have been a horror movie about a rapist thug. #365dni you can NOT change my mind.— Justice (@justiceaa0) June 8, 2020
#365dni please remember that there is a huge difference between fantasy and reality. If you are a guy, pls don't get any ideas. No girl wants to be kidnapped and made to fall in love.— Adiel de Villiers (@Adielie1) June 7, 2020
What the FUCK is wrong with Netflix adding a movie with the premise of "365 DNI" trigger warnings for even the fucking description of the movie.— Dorian 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@manamachina) May 27, 2020
to everyone watching #365dni on netflix, the dude is RACIST and MISOGYNISTIC sorry😌— 𝒃𝒓𝒆||𝐛𝐥𝐦 (@lngfrdft) June 7, 2020
I counted and he assaults her 11 (!) times before they get together !!!! disgusting !!!!! https://t.co/ctlE8yQQto— amalia. | black lives fucking matter (@desiredfIowers) June 7, 2020