Netflix Movie '365 DNI' Causes Stir Due to Graphic Sex Scenes

A new release from Netflix has shocked a number of viewers with its graphic sex scenes. 365 DNI, a Polish crime drama that hit the streaming service in both the U.S. and the U.K. on Sunday, centers on business executive Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who's kidnapped by a mafia boss while on vacation in Sicily.

While Laura's being held hostage, mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) gives her one year to fall in love with him, according to The Daily Mail. Over the course of those 12 months, Massimo forces her into acts voyeurism, BDSM and sex. Based on Blanka Lipińska's book of the same name, 365 DNI is already drawing comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey, which caused a stir of its own when it first hit theaters back in 2015.

Given the subject matter is already uncomfortable and potentially triggering, the unflinching portrayal of the illicit acts has caused quite the stir online. Fans of the flick have praised it, while others have been so offended it seems like they could be rethinking their subscriptions. Here's a look at some of the polarizing reactions over the Netflix movie.