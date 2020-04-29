Netflix Party: 12 Spooky Horror Movies to Watch With Friends During Social Distancing Practices

For horror movie fans, one of the hardest parts about practicing safe social distancing during the coronaviurs pandemic is that we can't watch spooky flicks with our friends. One of the most exciting parts about horror movies is watching them with a group or crowd, and feeling the energy of being scared together. Thankfully, Nexflix Party is here to bring horror fans back together. Netflix Party is an app that allows users the opportunity to all watch the same Netflix movie at the same time, but from the safety of your individual dwellings. This Gamespot artilcle will help you get started. Once you've done that, you just need to find the right flick for you and your friends, and we've already done that hard part for you! Below you'll find a list of great horror movies, available on Netflix, that are perfect for watching with a group! The fact of the matter is, not all horror movies are right for this. For example, while The Witch — which is an absolutely phenomenal film — but does not necessarily make for the same kind of group viewing experience as, say...

The Evil Dead Released in 1981, The Evil Dead is a twisted, brutal film with excellent low-budget effects and lots of insanity. It stars cult film legend Bruce Campbell, and tells the story of a group of friends who accidentally stumble upon the Naturan Demanto, a Sumerian version of the Egyptian Book of the Dead. The evil within is subsequently unleashed and mayhem, quite literally ensues. Notably, the movie sparked a franchise, with two film sequels — 1987s Evil Dead II and 1993s Army of Darkness — and a TV sequel — Ash vs Evil Dead — as well as a remake in 2013. The film was written and directed by Sam Raimi, who would go on to make the original Spider-Man film trilogy, and was recently tapped to helm the next Doctor Strange movie.

Child's Play Another classic founding horror franchise film you and your friends can watch together on Netflix Party is the original Chucky flick, Child's Play. There is no doubt that the murderous antics of the iconic, knife-wielding, red-haired doll will set your Netflix Party off right.

Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil Every movie on this list makes for a great watching experience with friends, but a few them are perfect, and Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil is one of them. This comedy-horror from 2010 follows a pair of backwoods buddies who are mistaken for cold-blooded slashers. The truth, however, is that they bare no man ill-will, and through a series of hilariously bloody hijinx they will have to fight for lives.

Scream 2 & 3 Unfortunately, the first and fourth Scream movies are not available on Netflix, thus squashing any possibility of a marathon watch. However, Scream 2 and Scream 3 are both available. If you and your friends have already seen the first one, then Scream 2 especially makes for a great group watch. Bring back many of the cast from the original, this sequel has plenty of kills and thrills to get your crew screaming.

The Final Destination Franchise If horror franchise marathons are more your thing, Netflix has you covered with almost all of the Final Destination films. From the very first through to the fourth, you and your friends can watch Death chase down dozens of teenagers, hellbent on taking them out in some of the most creative ways ever. Notably, Final Destination 5 is not currently available on Netflix.

Tremors Tremors doesn't really need an explanation or a reason for why it is a great group-watch horror movie. It just is. Take a crew of desert-folks, add in a bunch of giant underground monster-worms, plus some heavy artillery manned by Reba McEntire, and you have yourself a horror flick that you and all your friends are going to love watching together.

Scary Movie Scary Movie didn't just make this list, it also made our list of the best comedy movies to watch on Netflix Party. There is a reason for this... perfectly suited for watching with a group. A parody of the teen scream movies from the mid-late '90s, Scary Movie lampoons the slashers, the sex-crazed teens, thestoners, and the final girls. Everyone in your party will get a kick out of re-watching this comedy-horror classic.