Netflix's '365 DNI' Taking Heat for Kidnapper-Hostage Sex Scenes

The polish flick 365 DNI continues to be a hot topic of conversation on Twitter. The crime-drama/romance has already won over both fans and detractors since its release on Netflix in the U.S. and U.K. on Sunday, though its portrayal of Stockholm Syndrome has continued to rub some viewers the wrong way.

The film, which is based Blanka Lipińska's book of the same name, follows business executive Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who's kidnapped by a mafia boss while on vacation in Sicily. As Laura's being held hostage, mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) pitches the idea that she has one year to fall in love with him. Over the course of the next 12 months, Massimo forces her into acts voyeurism, BDSM and sex. Along with the substantial amount of praise that's been lobbed at the movie on Twitter, some are taking issues with the glorification of a criminal act.

365 DNI has also drawn comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey, another erotically-charged story that centered on a BDSM-heavy relationship. Which, like directors Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes' new film, earned its share of criticism for glorifying an unhealthy relationship dynamic. Now, viewers are again taking to Netflix to condemn the film's portrayal of romance amid a kidnapping.