Netflix's '365 DNI' Taking Heat for Kidnapper-Hostage Sex Scenes
The polish flick 365 DNI continues to be a hot topic of conversation on Twitter. The crime-drama/romance has already won over both fans and detractors since its release on Netflix in the U.S. and U.K. on Sunday, though its portrayal of Stockholm Syndrome has continued to rub some viewers the wrong way.
The film, which is based Blanka Lipińska's book of the same name, follows business executive Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who's kidnapped by a mafia boss while on vacation in Sicily. As Laura's being held hostage, mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) pitches the idea that she has one year to fall in love with him. Over the course of the next 12 months, Massimo forces her into acts voyeurism, BDSM and sex. Along with the substantial amount of praise that's been lobbed at the movie on Twitter, some are taking issues with the glorification of a criminal act.
365 DNI has also drawn comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey, another erotically-charged story that centered on a BDSM-heavy relationship. Which, like directors Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes' new film, earned its share of criticism for glorifying an unhealthy relationship dynamic. Now, viewers are again taking to Netflix to condemn the film's portrayal of romance amid a kidnapping.
Just finished #365Dni & while the sex scenes were great, the story itself just romanticizes kidnapping & a forced relationship. You basically just watch shawty get Stockholm syndrome 🥴— CHAOTIC CAP ✨ (@alexamarie_x) June 8, 2020
Man what is up with this Netflix movie? How are they gonna spin this so this woman falls in love without it being due to Stockholm syndrome ? #365dni— GeminiSeason😈 (@_Diana_Moda) June 7, 2020
Watched 365 DNI bec of the noise it created. Can I just say that the movie IS TOO OVERRATED. I can only cringe over their lines, predictable story plot, and unrealistic twists.
You know what it is called when u fall in love with ur kidnapper? Its Stockholm Syndrome. Not love sis— keemeenjeel (@kehmisme) April 25, 2020
Nope sorry, you can't tell us to love 3 movies equally especially when one glorifies rape, that girl had stockholm syndrome. Its not a love story #365dni— Laneyboggs (@Laneyboggs2001) June 9, 2020
#365dni please remember that there is a huge difference between fantasy and reality. If you are a guy, pls don't get any ideas. No girl wants to be kidnapped and made to fall in love.— Adiel de Villiers (@Adielie1) June 7, 2020
#365dni story is trash - it romanticizes kidnapping & a forced relationship .. that wasn't love it was stockholm syndrome— beta do povo (@mimixolivix) June 9, 2020
The only problem I have with #365dni is the kidnap— Abike 💫💫 (@Abimberry) June 8, 2020
NO #365DNI IS TRENDING!! GET THAT SHIT THE FUCK OUT OF HERE! WE DONT STAN/WATCH MOVIES ABT RAPIST WHO KIDNAP A GIRL WHO THEN FALLS IN LOVE WITH THE GUY WHO ALMOST RAPED HER!— fuck 12|BLM|ACAB (@josephineslove) June 8, 2020
#365dni so she has Stockholm’s syndrome? Who falls in love with a kidnapper— tasha (@tashies_tee) June 9, 2020
I watched #365dni and I'm mostly cringing and horrified. It's 50 shades of Stockholm Syndrome.— Olivia (@seesaw1988) June 9, 2020
#365dni is everything wrong with society. netflix really said lets glorify abusive relationships and rape. and make teenagers thing this is accessible— brogan #BLM (@brxganx) June 9, 2020
A girl is kidnapped by a mafia boss, raped, she develops Stockholm’s syndrome for her kidnapper and is re-kidnapped by a rival boss and somehow this is romantic movie of the year for you guys #365dni pic.twitter.com/IcHMWeL5S1— Hrithik (@OnyiiSequoia) June 9, 2020