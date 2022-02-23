Netflix’s New ‘Suspenseful’ Series Terrifies Viewers

Netflix recently debuted one of its newest “suspenseful” sci-fi shows on the streaming platform and it’s no secret from the looks of social media that it is terrifying viewers. If you’ve perused the streaming service lately, you’ve likely noticed Archive 81 in the most-watched categories. Though it has slipped out of the Top 10 since its Jan. 14 drop, the series revolves around an archivist (Mamoudou Athie) who “takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”

Archive 81 is loosely based on a podcast of the same name, which was created by Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger and starring Amelia Kidd. The Netflix series has been a hit with both critics and fans alike, ever since it debuted last month.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has an 84% Fresh rating, with the Critics Consensus reading, “An intriguing blend of horror and noir, Archive 81 offers addictive supernatural thrills that are haunting in the best way.” Fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions to Archive 81, and it’s clear that the show is scaring the living daylights out many of those who’ve watched it so far. Scroll down to see what frightened viewers have been saying on Twitter.

“Really loving Archive 81,” tweeted horror film legend Barbara Crampton. “Feels like visiting a place you can’t escape. You don’t want to delve deeper but you are compelled to somehow. For me it’s about these main players though and how much I enjoy their likable presence. I don’t want anything bad to happen to them.”

“Archive 81 is creepy af,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Was looking around Netflix for things to watch and came across Archive 81. This found footage horror/mystery series has really got me hooked and every episode ending just got me ‘wtf just happened’. James Wan is one of the [executive] producer btw,” someone offered.

“Absolutely hooked on Archive 81’s bonkers mystery, whatever it may be,” a user tweeted.

“Watched the first episode of Archive 81, and this is right up my alley,” a watcher said of the show.

“Just binged Archive 81 [because] Netflix kept pushing it and I’m thoroughly disturbed,” another person shared. “I watched it in broaddaylight.”

“Archive 81 on Netflix is literally INSANE, so good,” a final fan tweeted.