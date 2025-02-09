Netflix Shares Major Update on ‘The Night Agent’ Season 3

The Night Agent is officially back in action. While the series did just premiere its second season on Netflix, Season 3 is already on the way. The show received a third season pickup back in October, and the Netflix UK and Ireland X account a fun video from Peter Sutherland himself, Gabriel Basso, to tell fans that The Night Agent is officially in production on Season 3.

Filming has started in Istanbul, and Basso shared, “The energy is good. Everybody’s really excited, so it feels great.” There were also some fun BTS clips of filming, with plenty of action sequences and running and it seems like the third season is going to be a great one. Of course, since filming did just start and Season 2 hasn’t even been out for a month yet, it might still be quite some time until the show returns, but at the very least, it seems like Netflix will be keeping fans occupied with plenty of BTS.

Premiering in March 2023, The Night Agent centers on Basso’s Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who is thrown into a vast conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government after being tasked to watch over a super secret government phone at the White House that never rings. The series is created by Shawn Ryan and is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. Alongside Basso, Season 2 also starred Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Keon Alexander, Michael Malarkey, and Amanda Warren.

As of now, not too many details have been revealed about the third season, but Season 2 ended with Peter having to make a deal with businessman Jacob (Monroe) and stole a file for him from the UN. Catherine (Warren) told Peter that when Jacob reaches out, to do as he says to gain his trust so he can figure out who’s on his payroll, seemingly leading to the new president. Whether that will actually lead into the plot of Season 3 or just be another one of Peter’s missions is unknown, but whatever the story follows will surely be exciting.

Since Season 2 took nearly two years to come out, but since Season 3 has started filming, it’s quite possible that the wait may not be as long. For now, though, fans will just have to wait and see what happens and watch the first two seasons of The Night Agent on Netflix.