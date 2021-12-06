Netflix Sets Premiere for Hit Show’s Spinoff

If you can’t get enough of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the streaming service has a new show coming out that you’re definitely going to love. Netflix revealed that they will be coming out with a titled Selling Tampa. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to watch the new series.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset premiered on Nov. 24. The spinoff, Selling Tampa, won’t be far behind, as it is set to premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Just like Selling Sunset, Selling Tampa features the owner and agents of a high-profile real estate firm. The Florida-based spinoff includes an all-Black, all-female cast working at Allure Realty.

The Selling Tampa cast includes Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier, and Tennille Moore. Allure Realty is owned by Rosado, a military veteran. Netflix’s official description for the show reads, “owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, [Allure Realty] has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.” The first season of Selling Tampa will consist of eight episodes.

Since the show serves as a Selling Sunset spinoff, you can rest assured that it will feature some stunning houses, incredible fashion, and, of course, plenty of drama. Selling Sunset originally premiered on Netflix in March 2019. The reality series has since gone on to produce four seasons, the most recent of which dropped in late November. Selling Sunset features Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim. Season 4 introduced fans to two new real estate agents — Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

Now that Season 4 of Selling Sunset dropped, fans are already turning their attention to Season 5. While Netflix has not released an official release date for Season 5, many of the cast members have teased that it could drop soon, especially since the season has already been filmed. Even though it’s unclear when the next season will drop, you can definitely count on more exciting drama to come from the Oppenheim Group.