Netflix Renews 2 Major Reality Series

Netflix has officially renewed two of its breakout reality shows, Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, the network announced this week. Selling Sunset, which has so far aired three seasons on the platform, has been renewed through Season 5, while Bling Empire, whose first season premiered in January, has been renewed for a second season, Deadline reports.

Selling Sunset cast members Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz are all returning for the new episodes. Bling Empire's stars include Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li and Kevin Kreider. In addition to the renewals, Netflix has ordered two new shows from the two series' executive producers.

Selling Sunset, which follows a group of real-estate agents at the high-end The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, is executive produced by Adam DiVello. Through his production company Done and Done, DiVello will develop a currently untitled series following Allure Realty, owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, an all Black, all female real estate firm on the Florida coast.

Bling Empire focuses on a wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends in Los Angeles and became an instant success after its premiere. Jeff Jenkins Productions will also make My Unorthodox Life for Netflix, which will center on fashion mogul Julia Haart, a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Haart, a mother of four, "has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out" while helping her children "reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world."

"In my eyes, unscripted TV is one of the most broad and diverse categories of entertainment," Netflix VP Brandon Riegg said in a statement. "There are competition shows to be named the best singer or the worst baker. There are dating shows to find the one, or $100,000. There are home design shows to spark inspiration (and even joy!). And there are programs that follow real people going about their real lives, among many others."

"That last style is called a docusoap," he continued. "These shows follow a person or group of people, like family, friends, or coworkers, going about their real, everyday lives. They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate. They can provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles. And yes, they’re usually filled with more feuds, tears and tense dinner parties than our regular lives."