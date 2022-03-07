Netflix Sets Premiere Date for ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

More than three years after its Emmy-winning debut in February 2019, Russian Doll is finally returning to Netflix. The streamer on Monday announced that Russian Doll Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, April 20. The Natasha Lyonn-starring time-looping comedy follows Nadia Vulvokov, a coder who is forced to re-live her 36th birthday on a loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life.

Netflix made the announcement alongside a first-look teaser for the upcoming season that was just as loopy as the plot. In the short clip, Nadia once again traverses time, appearing in a subway station and eventually in front of her recognizable bathroom door. As the video came to an end, Nadia could be heard saying, “When the universe f-s with you, let it.” Set four years after Nadia and Charlie Barnett’s Alan escaped their Season 1 time loops, the upcoming season will see them embarking on a time-bending adventure after stepping through a time portal.

“Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” the official synopsis, per Netflix, reads. “At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

In addition to Lyonne and Barnett reprising their roles, Season 2 will also bring back Greta Lee, Chloë Sevigny, Elizabeth Ashley, and Rebecca Henderson. The new batch of episodes will also see a few new faces, with Schitt’s Creek and Kevin Can F*** Himself alum Annie Murphy joining the cast along with Powers‘ Sharlto Copley. Netflix hasn’t released details about Murphy and Copley’s characters at this time. Russian Doll is executive produced by Lyonne, Alex Buono, Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Dave Becky, Kate Arend, Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman. Lyonne also serves as showrunner.

The series was an instant hit following its premiere in February 2019, earning a whopping 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Lyonne. The series ultimately took home three wins. Netflix has not yet made a decision about the show’s future past Season 2, though Lyonne previously indicated it could end after Season 3. Fans can catch up on Season 1, which is available for streaming, ahead of Russian Doll‘s Season 2 premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, April 20.