‘Russian Doll’ Season 2: Netflix Renews ‘OITNB’ Star Natasha Lyonne’s Acclaimed Dark Comedy

Russian Doll Season 2 on Netflix? No longer just a concept.

The dark comedy from star Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland has officially been renewed for a second season at the streaming service after capturing the attention of many TV fans and critics.

Following the format of the first season, the show will return for an eight-episode Season 2. Though no official date has been released, it will likely come in 2020.

Lyonne celebrated the happy news with a new video featuring herself listening to the iconic song that plays when a loop starts on the show, before screaming “Season 2” at the camera.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s vice president of originals Cindy Holland announced the Season 2 renewal during a joint appearance with Lyonne at Recode’s Code Conference Tuesday in Arizona.

“Same show, just weirder,” Lyonne said. “The character is a coder so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season].”

Lyonne, who co-created the beloved show and led an all-female writing and directing team for Season 1, also starred as Nadia Vulvokov, a coder who is forced to re0live her 36th birthday on a loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life.

Speaking with the outlet, Lyonne previously described the show as an “experimental adventure” inspired by her autobiography.

“I’m 100 percent in there and most definitely the architect of the whole thing,” Lyonne said. “At the same time, the question became — how do we cloak it in something? It’s not a one-woman show, so what would be the most fun way to tell you this story?”

The first season came out Feb. 1 and quickly became a popular source of memes and social media chatter. Since the first season seemed to have a finite ending, fans will have to wait and see what Season 2 will bring.

“When initially pitched, Nadia was a presence throughout all three of them. But it was not in a very conventional way,” Headland previously told THR of their initial three-season vision focusing on Nadia. “She was always a presence as we knew Lyonne would always be the beating heart and soul of this show. Whether she was being haunted or she was haunting the narrative, she would be there. But we have discussed all of those things and more.”

The first season of Russian Doll is currently streaming on Netflix.