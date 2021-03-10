'Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Joins Hit Netflix Series

✖

Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy is making her way to Netflix. Just weeks after scoring an Emmy for her role as Alexis Rose in the Canadian comedy, the actress has been cast in Season 2 of Russian Doll, the streamer announced Tuesday. At this time, details on Murphy’s character are being kept under wraps. News of Murphy's casting comes after production on Season 2 of the popular series got underway just last week, according to TV Line. The upcoming season does not yet have a premiere date.

Debuting on the streamer back in February 2019, Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov, a coder who is forced to re-live her 36th birthday on a loop when she keeps dying and coming back to life. The dark comedy is from Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland and stars Lyonne as Nadia alongside Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett. The series was an instant hit – along with plenty of fanfare on social media, it earned a whopping 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Lyonne – and Netflix gave Season 2 a greenlight in June 2019. At this time, the storyline of Season 2 remains unclear.

Murphy's casting in the series comes on the heels of Schitt's Creek, the beloved sitcom that ran for six seasons from 2015 until 2020. Murphy starred as Alexis Rose, a role that she previously told Deadline was "life changing." Speaking to the outlet, she said her life "was a barrel of laughs," as she "hadn't worked in about two years, my apartment in Toronto burned down and I had very little money in the bank" when she landed the role. After having a screen test in Los Angeles, Murphy said she "s– the bed. I thought, this is it, a glaringly obvious statement from the universe being like 'Hun, you've got to do something else.' I decided I wasn't going to act anymore. Literally the next day, I got the audition and I went in and was stoked because Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are my idols." Murphy went on to score the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy last year and also earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice nominations for the role.

Her role in Russian Doll will mark just the latest for Murphy following the conclusion of Schitt's Creek. The actress is next set to appear in AMC's comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself as Allison, a sitcom wife who is plotting revenge on her dopey and critical husband, Kevin. Along with Murphy, the series also stars Kevin McRoberts, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Alex Bonifer. It is slated to debut on AMC sometime in summer 2021.