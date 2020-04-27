Netflix Series 'Turn Up Charlie' With Idris Elba Canceled After One Season

✖

It has been reported that the Netflix series Turn Up Charlie, which features Idris Elba, has been canceled after one season. The show debuted in March 2019, and stars Elba as a struggling DJ who reluctantly becomes a "manny" for his famous best friend’s strong-willed daughter. According to The Wrap, the streaming service issues a statement, revealing that the show would not be returning for a second season.

"We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series," Netflix said. "We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects." In addition to Elba, Turn Up Charlie also stars Frankie Hervey, Piper Perabo and JJ Feild. Elba was also a co-creator and executive producer of the series.

Idris Elba's sitcom 'Turn Up Charlie' reportedly cancelled at Netflix after one season. pic.twitter.com/Ny5q3Lyq85 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 26, 2020

The news comes after Elba revealed that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. On March 16, the actor took to social media to share the health report with the world. "Hey, what's up, guys. So look, this morning I got some test results for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks. Listen, I'm doing okay. Sabrina hasn't been tested, and she's doing okay. I didn't have any symptoms," he said in a video. "I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today."

Elba continued, "Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Okay? So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance."

On March 25, Elba issued an update on his health, writing on Twitter, "Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we’d like to go home to London. [Be safe.]"