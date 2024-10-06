'Who's the Boss?' Sequel Series Canceled at Amazon

Who's the Boss? is officially not moving forward at Amazon. After it was announced that a revival series of the ABC sitcom was in the works on Freevee in 2022, Amazon is no longer moving forward with it, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The sequel series would have seen original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli.

Discussions of a possible revival or reboot have long been going on, with the revival announced in 2020. The series would have seen Samantha as a single mother living in the same house she grew up in, likely dealing with her own chaotic family. Before his death in 2023, Normal Lear was set to executive produce, as his production company, Embassy Communications, produced the original series. Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz were to write and executive produce the new show.

(Photo: WHO'S THE BOSS? – Jonathan (Danny Pintauro), Samantha (Alyssa Milano), Tony (Tony Danza) and Mona (Katherine Helmond, right) convinced Angela (Judith Light) to start her own advertising agency.)

Airing for eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes from 1984 to 1992, Who's the Boss? centered on a former MLB player who strives to raise his daughter outside of New York City, relocating to Connecticut, where he works as a live-in housekeeper for a single advertising executive. The sitcom also starred Judith Light, Danny Pintauro, and Katherine Helmond. It became one of the most popular sitcoms of the '80s and won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

It's unknown what led Amazon to scrap the series, and it's also unclear if there's a possibility it could be shopped elsewhere. There are plenty of reboots and revivals being made lately, and considering Who's the Boss?'s popularity when it was airing, it's likely only just a matter of time before a new series is ordered. At the very least, the fact that Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano were signed on is a good sign, but there's no way of knowing if another show is happening.

After years of talks, it's definitely a disappointment that the sequel got axed. Fans can always watch the original series and wonder just what a revival would look like. It may not be the same, but perhaps if enough fans show interest, Amazon could change their minds, or another network, like ABC, could step in and save it. Stranger things have happened.