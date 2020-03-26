Idris Elba Updates Health Status Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

During his recovery from the coronavirus, Idris Elba has made sure to keep his fans updated on his well-being. His most recent update came on Wednesday via Twitter, during which he told fans about how both he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, who was also diagnosed with the coronavirus, were coping since their diagnoses. According to Elba, he and Dhowre “still feel ok so far with no changes.”

Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. 🤔At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe pic.twitter.com/M9wppoSa7i — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 25, 2020

Elba added that they are both still quarantined as they recover. The Luther star noted that once their quarantine period is over, and once they have recovered, they will actually be immune to the virus for a certain period of time, as a doctor related to him. Since he appears to be feeling alright, the actor has already set his sights on what he wants to do after he is able to leave self-isolation, as he related that he’s eager to be back home in London following this ordeal. Elba concluded his post by urging everyone to be safe during this difficult time.

Elba originally opened up about his diagnosis on March 16.

“Hey, what’s up, guys. So look, this morning I got some test results for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing okay. Sabrina hasn’t been tested, and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said at the time before going on to explain why he got tested. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”

“Look, this is serious, you know? Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba continued, urging everyone to take this situation seriously. “Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Okay? So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

On March 20, Elba once again took to Twitter to thank fans for their kind words following the revelation about his coronavirus diagnosis, writing, “Passing the time. Thank you for all your support and encouragement right now. Means a lot.”