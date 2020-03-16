Idris Elba Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘Stay Home, People’

Actor Idris Elba just announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and has become one more added to the list of celebrities who have fallen ill to the deadly outbreak. Thus far, the 47-year-old says he doesn’t have symptoms yet but plans on keeping his fans updated. In a Twitter video he uploaded to make the announcement, he says he got the test results back this morning.

“Hey, what’s up, guys. So look, this morning I got some test results for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing okay. Sabrina hasn’t been tested, and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms,” he continued before explaining why he got tested. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

He then went on to tell his fans “this is serious” as he encourages them to not take this matter lightly. “Look, this is serious, you know? Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Okay? So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

He then went on to say that both he and Sabrina have told their families and encourages those with it to be transparent.

“Look, we live in a divided world right now we can all feel it, it’s been bulls—t, but now’s the time for solidarity, now’s the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people who’s lives have been effected from those who have lost people they love to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real,” he added.

He ended his video with saying he felt the need to keep his fans informed and that he’ll continue to do so as progression is made.