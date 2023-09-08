Netflix Reveals 'Lupin' Season 3 Trailer

Assane Diop is back in action in the upcoming season of Lupin. Ahead of the release of new episodes in October, Netflix on Wednesday released the trailer for Lupin Part 3, finding France's most wanted gentleman thief on the run.

The French crime thriller stars Omar Sy as vengeful investigator Assane Diop, bent on taking down the organized crime family that had framed his father and ultimately got him killed. The title refers to Assane's inspiration, "Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar." After Season 2 ended with Assane reuniting with his family, declaring that his fight against Pellegrini was finally over, and going into hiding, in Season 3, "Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down," per the season's official Netflix synopsis.

Originally premiering on Netflix back in January 2021, with Part 2 following in June of that year, Lupin was an instant hit. The series was watched by 70 million households in the first month of its release, at the time making it the most-watched non-English show on the streaming platform at the time and the second most successful debut for a Netflix original show after Bridgerton. It also spent several weeks on the Top 10 charts. Part 2 was reportedly watched 54 million households, the streamer previously revealed after its release. The series holds a 97% critics score and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reading, "Omar Sy effortlessly hits every mark in Lupin, an engrossing espionage thriller that lives up to its source material and then some."

Along with Sy, Lupin also stars Ludivine Sagnier as Assane's estranged wife Claire, Etan Simon as Assane and Claire's son, Raoul, Soufiane Guerrab as Detective Youssef Guédira, Shirine Boutella as Lt. Sofia Belkacem, Vincent Londez as Capitaine Romain Laugier, and Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Fere. The series was created by George Kay for Netflix and Gaumont Télévision, with Ludovic Bernard, Podz and Xavier Gens directing. All seven episodes of Lupin Part 3 drop on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 5.