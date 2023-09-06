'The Ultimatum' Couple Reveals Pregnancy

After putting their relationship to the test on Season 2 of Netflix's The Ultimatum, Treyvon 'Trey' Brunson and Jeriah 'Riah' Nelson are venturing into parenthood! The happy couple announced Sunday that they are expecting their first child together, with little Baby Brusnon set to arrive in January 2024.

"Next Chapter: Motherhood. These past 5 months have been so sweet and special," Riah wrote alongside the announcement. "From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you," the soon-to-be mom captioned a sweet photo of a onesie, knit shoes, ultrasound photos, and a sign that read, "Baby Brunson, January 5, 2024." On his own account, Brunson told his followers, "EVERYBODY!!! Me and @jeriahnyree are ready to welcome our baby into the world. I fell in love with our little one as soon as I found out she was pregnant." He went on to tease, "Gender reveal coming soon."

After dating for two years, Brunson and Nelson joined the latest group of couples to issue a ultimatum when they appeared on The Ultimatum Season 2. Brunson issued the ultimatum after Nelson was hesitant to commit to marriage because she had never witnessed a "happy, healthy marriage" before. Following trial marriages with their respective trial spouses, Ryann McCracken and James Morris, Nelson said "yes" when Brunson dropped to one knee and popped the question during the Season 2 finale.

During the reunion special, the happy couple confirmed that they are still engaged and have plans to tie the knot in 2025. Nelson also opened up about motherhood, a topic that had been a point of contention between herself and Brunson prior to coming on the show. Nelson told host Nick Lachey, "I think for me it was a defense mechanism," as she revealed that two years prior, she and Brunson suffered a pregnancy loss. She explained that to protect herself from that traumatizing experience, "always said I didn't wanna have kids, I don't wanna have kids, because I didn't wanna be pregnant and go to the doctor again [and] just, like, know that I didn't have a heartbeat. That was rough." She added, "I know that I can't always just use things to protect my feelings and, let alone, not listen to what he wants. And, you know, I do wanna have a kid in the future."

News of their little one on the way was a celebratory moment for The Ultimatum Season 2 cast. McCracken commented on the announcement, "AWH congratulations you guys, I'm so happy for you," with Morris writing, "Congratulations!!! Another Ultimatum baby," referring to Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye, who left Season 2 early after Horne took a pregnancy test and learned she was pregnant. The couple later welcomed a baby boy.