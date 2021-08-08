'Lucifer' Casts Disney Channel Actress for Season 6 Role

✖

Lucifer has added another new character into the mix for Season 6, and a Disney Channel alum is playing the role. Based on new Netflix's latest promotional images for the upcoming season (out Sept. 10), Disney Channel and Nickelodeon alum Emmy Mattingly will appear in at least one episode (Episode 3). Mattingly, who previously performed under the name Emmy Buckner, is best known for her work on the identical twin sitcom Liv and Maddie. She appeared as "Liv 2," the stand-in for Dove Cameron's Liv whenever Cameron would be on screen as Maddie. (She also appeared as a character named Linda in one episode.)

The actress, who also appeared on Side Hustle and Peacock's Punky Brewster revival, will play a character named Nancy Barnes. Spoilers ahead about Nancy's background. As we've previously covered, Nancy is somehow tied to Jimmy Barnes, a Season 1 Lucifer villain whose younger self appears in Season 6. The photo of Mattingly in character shows her sitting beside the young actor who plays Jimmy, Andersen Bloomberg. The scene occurs in an outdated motel room, where Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) are looking on.

(Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX)

It's not clear if Nancy is Jimmy's mom, sister or another family member. With the possibility of time travel or other celestial powers at play, there's truly no telling what the context of this scene is. We'll see what exactly Mattingly's part in Episode 3 is on Sept. 10, when Season 6 drops in its entirety.

We'll get answers on Sept. 10, the release date for Lucifer Season 6. All past episodes of the show, including those that aired on FOX, are up on Netflix to stream. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. Stay tuned for more Lucifer coverage here on PopCulture.com!