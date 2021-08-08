'Lucifer': Another Key Villain Returning for Season 6

✖

Lucifer Season 6 is bringing back a minor — albeit crucial — villain in Season 6. This victory lap for the Netflix dramedy will bring back some interesting characters and plot points from earlier on. This list of returns now includes an early villain of the week for Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German). He was in one of the show's most important episodes, and he will now play a part in Lucifer's ascension to God's throne. (He's the second known villain, following the previously revealed big bad that's still in the fold.) Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 6, although nothing we're mentioning hasn't been shown in Netflix promotional materials.

As fans saw in the Season 6 teaser, Lucifer will call back to its pilot episode as it says goodbye. Aside from recreating the show's first scene, the Netflix dramedy will also bring back Jimmy Barnes, the first episode's villain who was portrayed by John Pankow. He also appeared on a few other episodes, but his pilot appearance is what fans will remember most. He murders Delilah (AnnaLynne McCord), who is a good friend of Lucifer. Lucifer seeks vengeance, causing him to cross paths with Chloe, who is investigating the homicide. Lucifer eventually taunts Jimmy, driving him insane by showing him his demon form.

In Season 6, it appears we'll see Jimmy again, but not how fans expected. In promotional photos for Episode 3, Lucifer and Chloe are shown watching over a young boy named Jimmy (played by Andersen Bloomberg) in an outdated hotel room. The young boy, who isn't given a last name in the captions, also pops up in another photo. In photo No. 2, Jimmy is shown sitting next to a woman played by Emmy Mattingly. That woman's name is Nancy Barnes. This pairing — plus a TV Line report that spilled the beans on Jimmy Barnes' return — gives us enough to assume this little boy is Jimmy Barnes in the past.

It's unclear if this is the only version of Jimmy we'll see or if Pankow also returns. Based on Jimmy's age, this brings more weight to the Season 6 time-travel theory. In another photo, Lucifer was shown taking a pit stop in the 1980s. Could Lucifer's new God powers allow him to travel across time and space?

(Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX)

We'll get answers on Sept. 10, the release date for Lucifer Season 6. All past episodes of the show, including those that aired on FOX, are up on Netflix to stream. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. Stay tuned for more Lucifer coverage here on PopCulture.com!