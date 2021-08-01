'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds 'Walking Dead' Actor

✖

Lucifer Season 6 is set to be the show's farewell, but that doesn't mean they're not adding any new actors into the mix. In Season 6, Episode 1, actor Chris Coy will appear. Coy is best known for playing Martin on four episodes of The Walking Dead and bellboy Barry Horowitz in five True Blood episodes. He also played Calvin Bunker on Banshee and L.P. Everett on Treme. In Lucifer Season 6, he'll play a character with very bad intentions.

As shown in the promotion photo below, Coy plays a character named Alan. At some point in the season premiere, Alan takes Chloe Decker (Lauren German) hostage. He holds a knife to her neck. Based on another photo from Season 6, Episode 1, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Detective Carol Carbett are across the room from him, negotiating. Carbett holds Alan at gunpoint while Lucifer, dressed in a white suit, is clearly concerned for Chloe's well-being.

(Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX)

As for any other details we have about Alan, there are not any. We're wondering if his name is a reference to Alan Parsons, whose band The Alan Parsons Project had a song entitled "Lucifer" on their 1969 album Eve. (Eve is also a character in Lucifer played by Inbar Lavi.) That's pure speculation on our part, but it's all we have to go on.

It's unclear if Coy will appear in any more episodes of Lucifer Season 6, as of press time. He has also not publicly commented on his role yet. The season itself will consist of 10 episodes and drop Sept. 10. via Netflix.

(Photo: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX)

All past episodes of the show, including those that aired on FOX, are up on Netflix to stream. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg.