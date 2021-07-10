'Lucifer' Season 6: How Many Episodes Will There Be?

✖

Lucifer Season 6 is on the way, but how many episodes will there be? When looking at pat season episode counts, Lucifer is notoriously uneven. The show, which stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren German as Chloe Decker, has released 83 episodes over five seasons with varying totals each time, making Season 6's total hard to presume.

Season 1 was 13 episodes, Season 2 was 18, and Season 3 was a whopping 26 episodes, which included two episodes that were initially meant for Season 4. After the show's move to Netflix, Season 4 was 10 episodes and Season 5 was 16 installments (released in two batches of eight). While fans enjoyed that bulked-up Season 5, unfortunately, things will be a bit shorter for Season 6.

Lucifer Season 6 will consist of 10 episodes, according to multiple players involved with the production. In September 2020, TV Line had incorrectly reported that Season 6 was going to run eight episodes, but actor D.B. Woodside quickly corrected the publication. The star, who plays Lucifer's brother Amenadiel, told fans that 10 episodes would actually be on the way for Season 6.

That escalated quickly. 😂 Y’all are hilarious. 10! It will be 10 amazing episodes! Now let me get off twitter before my phone starts blowing up! ❤️😘 https://t.co/b0E40UlfMo — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) September 8, 2020

This total was also confirmed in April by Joe Henderson, the Netflix dramedy's showrunner. Henderson told the podcast Word Balloon, "It is 10 [episodes] for our final season." However, it's worth noting that we still don't when these 10 episodes will be released, or even if they'll drop all at once.

While this is a small episode count, don't be surprised if Netflix holds out and breaks the show into two parts, just like they did for Season 5. Two drops of five episodes would allow Netflix to milk the big hit's goodwill as long as possible. This tactic would be especially important, being as Netflix does massive numbers and Season 6 is the show's last. It would not only stretch out the hype for the show longer, but it would also hopefully keep Lucifer fans around on the streaming service a bit longer if they're considering unsubscribing after the show wraps.

All past episodes of Lucifer — including those that aired on its original network, FOX — are streaming on Netflix. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg.