Lucifer is going to go out with a bang! As fans binge the second half of Season 5, which debuted on Netflix in May, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich are teasing what they can expect in the sixth and final season, and they're promising that fans will not be disappointed. Speaking in a recent interview with Collider, Henderson and Modrovich revealed Season 6 will feature the most expensive episode yet as they send the show off in spectacular fashion.

Sitting down with the outlet to discuss everything from that heart-wrenching Season 5, Part 2 death to some standout performances, the two showrunners revealed that while they "totally broke the bank" with the Season 5 musical episode, it hardly touches the expenses of a Season 6 episode. Discussing the upcoming season, Modrovich said it is "a much more intimate season" that isn't just filled with "empty action." He said they "dug to a deeper level with everybody" and found "the more intimate story for all of our characters, and a much more emotional one." But while it is "by far probably the most intimate season" the show has ever done, Henderson teased "it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So, we've still got plenty of spectacle." Henderson added, "if you think the Season 5 finale [was big], our Season 6 finale... cost us more. I'll leave that to interpretation."

Neither Henderson nor Modrovich would dish any details about what brought up those costs, though they did offer plenty of other insight into the final season, including why Season 6 will only consist of 10 episodes. When they were approached by Netflix about a potential sixth season, Henderson said they were only willing to do it if they found "a story worthy," and when they did find that story, "it felt like 10 episodes."

"And we also just ... we didn't want to overstay our welcome. We wanted to make sure that Season 6 was tight and strong and focused, and 10 felt like the exact right number of episodes to let us still play a little bit, but also make sure we stuck the landing," he added. "Because that's the thing we've been holding on to the entire time. 'Let's make sure that by deciding to go one more season, we don't ruin this beautiful story that we've been telling, and not get the exact right end point that we want to get to.'"

Lucifer initially premiered on Fox in 2014 and made the move to Netflix after the network canceled the series in 2018 after just three seasons, sparking outrage among fans. The series has enjoyed plenty of success on its new streaming home, where it sits in the No. 3 spot in Netflix's Top 10 as of this posting. Fans can view all Season 1-5 episodes on Netflix. Season 6 wrapped production in March and is now in post-production. A premiere date has not yet been announced.