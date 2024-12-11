‘Elsbeth’: Jury Duty Starts off Rocky With Michael Emerson as Judge (Exclusive Clip)

Michael Emerson is making his Elsbeth debut in Thursday’s episode, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. It was previously announced that Emerson, who also happens to be the husband of Elsbeth herself, Carrie Preston, would be a recurring guest star for Season 2. In the Lost alum’s first episode, “One Angry Woman,” Elsbeth is summoned to jury duty “and lands on a murder trial where she faces off with the unusually difficult Judge Milton Crawford (Emerson) who will prove a formidable adversary.”

In the exclusive sneak peek, Elsbeth is curious about the defendant, a woman who seems terrified to be accused of murder. But in true Elsbeth fashion, as soon as the judge comes in, she drops all of her bags when she stands up, and fans get a look at Emerson in full judge attire. Just from the looks of the clip, it seems like it will be an interesting episode.

It sounds like this will be a fun dynamic between Elsbeth and Judge Crawford and not just because the actors are married IRL. What the trial will actually cover is unknown, but Elsbeth is as excited as ever to be a true New Yorker with jury duty and there is no telling just what will happen. Emerson’s addition to Elsbeth has certainly been a long wait, him playing a difficult judge will be an exciting thing to look forward to.

Michael Emerson is the latest guest star for Elsbeth Season 2. Already, this season has seen Vanessa Williams, Jenn Lyon, Rob Riggle, Vanessa Bayer, Nathan Lane, and many more. Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack are set to guest star in future episodes, while Ben Levi Ross made his debut as Teddy Tascioni in last week’s episode. There are going to be many more guest stars as the season goes on, and who else will be added in the New Year will certainly be something to look forward to.

It was announced back in October at NYCC that Emerson would be joining Elsbeth. As of now, his number of episodes has not been revealed, but he is going to be appearing in multiple. It’s likely this week’s episode will give fans an idea of how long his storyline will last, meaning that it’s an episode you won’t want to miss. A new episode of Elsbeth premieres on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.